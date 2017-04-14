Nina Dobrev And Paul Wesley Dating? How She Reportedly Left One ‘Vampire Diaries’ Star For The Other

Nina Dobrev may have found herself a new romance. The Vampire Diaries star is reportedly dating co-star Paul Wesley, who recently called it quits with The Originals’ Phoebe Tonkin. How did their romance begin?

Celebeat reports that Tonkin felt threatened by Dobrev for quite some time, and Dobrev may have been the source behind her breakup with Wesley. Dobrev has allegedly been spending time with her former co-star, although they have denied the rumors.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Tonkin removed all of her photos with Wesley from social media after their breakup. They are reportedly still on good terms after the split, although she did give Wesley back the promise ring he bought her. They were together four years before parting ways, and it still isn’t known why they decided to end the relationship.

It isn’t clear if Dobrev caused Wesley’s latest heartbreak. Little evidence has surfaced to back up these claims, but it wouldn’t be the first time Dobrev dated one of her Vampire Diaries co-stars.

Dobrev dated Ian Somerhalder for a number of years while the show was still airing. They eventually called it quits, and Dobrev left the series for a few seasons, but their romance was still a dream come true for many Vampire Diaries fans. Dobrev returned for a cameo in the series finale while Somerhalder went on to marry Nikki Reed.

In addition to the dating rumors, Dobrev is also dealing with the death of her cat. The actress paid tribute to her 18-year-old pal on social media last week. She has not, however, commented on the romance rumors, so there’s no telling what is going on between her and Wesley behind the scenes.

Nina Dobrev has always been close friends with Wesley, so it wouldn’t be completely out of the blue if they started dating. Not only did they share a lot of chemistry on the show, but Dobrev went to great lengths to celebrate his birthday in 2013. This was the same year that Dobrev ended her romance with Somerhalder and Wesley was coming off his divorce. Further, Dobrev admitted that she only returned to the show so that she could work alongside Wesley one last time.

Christian Post reports that Somerhalder isn’t opposed to seeing Wesley and Dobrev together. The actor is close friends with Wesley and has clearly moved on since their breakup. Although the rumors have not been confirmed, Somerhalder is completely okay with the potential match and doesn’t see anything wrong with Wesley dating Dobrev.

Until more information is revealed, Just Jared is reporting that Wesley was spotted on a dinner date with Tonkin after their breakup. The former couple was spotted leaving a high-profile restaurant in West Hollywood in early March. The outing proves that Wesley and Tonkin are still on good terms with each other. In fact, at one point during the date, Wesley opened the car door for his date.

Tonkin joined Wesley after enjoying a dinner with Teresa Palmer and Bella Heathcote. The dinner was put on by Chanel and Tonkin later took to social media to thank her hosts for a wonderful evening.

“Thank you @chanelofficial for a beautiful dinner and thank you to these beauties for the company and the cuddles and the ravioli #thegabriellebag #cococrush,” she shared.

Wesley and Tonkin were also spotted at a farmer’s market in early April. Despite their split, it’s clear that Wesley has remained good friends with his former girlfriend. Whether or not this means that Wesley has already moved on to another relationship is yet to be seen.

