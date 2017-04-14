‘Mama June: From Not To Hot’ Reunion Shows Sugar Bear ‘Abuse’ In Epic Fight With Pumpkin

After accusing Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson of being emotionally and physically abusive during their relationship, Mama June told her From Not To Hot fans to just wait and see. Well, the time has come, and apparently, the much thinner Mama June was talking about a scene from the Mama June: From Not To Hot reunion show that airs on WEtv tonight. In a sneak peek released prior to the show, Sugar Bear is seen getting into a nasty fight with his former stepdaughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon.

In the clip shared by Entertainment Tonight, Sugar Bear and Pumpkin get in a typical, reunion-style brawl where the crew literally had to hold them back. Sugar Bear can be seen stomping around on the set as he circles in an attempt to get close to the 17-year old Pumpkin as the explosive argument escalates. Pumpkin is already being held back and can’t get closer to Sugar Bear as they scream obscenities at each other.

“Okay, I swear to f**king God,” Pumpkin screams at her former stepfather. He is yelling back at her, and it looks like things are about to escalate on into a fist fight between a grown man and a 17-year old girl on the reunion show for Mama June: From Not To Hot.

“I got you too! I got you too,” Sugar Bear screams back.

Mama June, who comes across more like a mama bear in the clip, takes up for her teenage daughter and yells “No!” at Sugar Bear. Then, Mama June gets up from her seat and starts making her way over to where Sugar Bear and Pumpkin are fighting.

“You touch her, I swear to God, I will f**king kill you,” Mama June screams at Sugar Bear.

F**k you, you dumb piece of s**t,” Pumpkin screams at Mama June’s ex. “That’s why you’re a f**king piece of s**t father.”

That’s when Sugar Bear, who is clearly in a rage, rips his own shirt while screaming back at Pumpkin and challenging her to fight, “C’mon then!”

It looks like any peace between Mama June and Sugar Bear is over now that he and Pumpkin have gotten into such an intense fight on the Mama June: From Not To Hot reunion show. This is also the kind of explosion that Mama June was talking about when she complained that Sugar Bear was both mentally and physically abusive while they were together.

If Sugar Bear will challenge a 17-year old girl to a fight and go back and forth screaming profanity at her, who knows what he might have done and said when cameras weren’t rolling.

After the shocking fight between Sugar Bear and Pumpkin was over, Mama June was obviously very upset. She was frantic and looking for her other daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, only to be told by the crew that she was safe backstage and had been removed from the drama.

Earlier this week, Mama June visited the Wendy Williams Show where she claimed that Sugar Bear was mentally and physically abusive during their relationship. She also said that a specific eye injury that happened to her daughter Pumpkin during the filming of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo was Sugar Bear’s fault. Mama June said that he caused physical injuries to her and the kids on other occasions too and that they were “kinda, like, covered up.”

Sugar Bear responded to the abuse allegations, claiming that Mama June was a liar and none of it was true. He also claims that his ex won’t let him see or talk to his daughter, Alana.

“It is not true, any of it. June won’t let me see or talk to Alana,” Sugar Bear said. “I have text messages where I text June and try to talk to Alana, but no response back from her. The last time I saw Alana was at mine and Jennifer’s wedding. I’ve tried to stay in touch with my daughter but June won’t let me.”

Alana was asked about her father’s calls and said that he might try to contact her “once in a blue moon” which makes it look like Sugar Bear really isn’t trying too hard to see his daughter. It looks like Sugar Bear has a lot of explaining to do, both about the rare phone calls to his daughter and for engaging in the near-brawl during the filming of the Mama June: Hot or Not reunion show.

After watching the shocking sneak peek of tonight’s reunion show on WEtv, do you think Mama June was telling the truth about Sugar Bear being abusive or was it all for show? Sound off about this latest Mama June: Hot or Not drama in the comments section below.

Mama June: The Confrontation airs on Friday at 9/8c on WEtv.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]