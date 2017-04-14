‘The Voice’ Contestant Meghan Linsey Bitten By Poisonous Spider, Tells Her Story

The Voice contestant Meghan Linsey had her face bit by a spider earlier in the year, leaving a major mark. The singer posted her journey of recovery on social media over the past few months, and she’s now talking with the press about her experience.

Meghan Linsey, who was a contestant on Season 8 of The Voice in early 2015, is going public with her horrifying spider bite story. The singer woke up to a stinging face in February, as she revealed in an Instagram post, only to discover a dying spider in her hand. Linsey rushed to urgent care where she was treated and found out that the spider was a brown recluse, one of the most poisonous spiders in the United States.

Linsey said in subsequent days she had “excruciating” nerve pain, in addition to spasms, a body rash and swelling. The Voice star documented her progress on social media, at one point posting a graphic photo of necrosis on her face, which began after her painful symptoms stopped, she said.

The necrosis was starting to become a major concern for Linsey, considering her career as a public performer. She went through an experimental hyperbaric chamber treatment, according to People, in addition to a gel called Stratamed, which is able to treat wounds while also having on makeup. The routine has caused The Voice contestant to put a little more care into her makeup, but she isn’t complaining, considering the situation could have been much worse.

Just finished my 3rd hyperbaric chamber treatment in 2 days! They say it has to get worse before it gets better. At least my eyebrows are on point ???????? A post shared by Meg Linsey (@meghanlinsey) on Feb 28, 2017 at 1:25pm PST

“I’m one of those people that just throws it on and goes, but now I have to put three or more layers on this one area of my face,” she said. “It’s kind of a pain at this point but, after going through everything I went through, I’m just glad to be alive.”

As of late, Linsey’s Instagram photos have shown that the area on her face seems to be healing, and her fans have continued to leave encouraging comments.

“I think that people appreciate it when you’re real. I’m like, ‘What am I going to do? Be hiding this thing that I’m going through?'” Linsey told People. “And honestly, it’s nice to raise awareness. It’s not talked about a lot and I have a way to get the word out.”

Linsey was part of the country music duo Steel Magnolia, active during the late 2000s and early 2010s. They released a self-titled album in 2011 that made it all the way to no. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart. After splitting 2013, Linsey would ultimately try out as a contestant on The Voice Season 8. Her bluesy, country style of singing impressed coaches Adam Levine, Pharrell Williams and Christina Aguilera, who all turned their chairs for her. After losing in the Battle Rounds, coach Blake Shelton “stole” her, and she would go on to thrive on his team.

Throughout Season 8 of The Voice, Linsey charted above many of her fellow contestants on iTunes, making it to the Top 10 for her covers of “Amazing Grace”, Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush”, and David Allen Coe’s “Tennessee Whiskey”, in addition to her original song, “Change My Mind”. She made it all the way to The Voice finale but finished as the runner-up, losing to Sawyer Fredericks.

After The Voice, Linsey released an EP called Believer, and released a single last year called “Exes and Friends”, which featured The Bachelor star Juan Pablo Galavis in music video for the song.

Linsey is slated to perform at the Gulf Coast Salute Air Show After Party on Saturday, April 22 in Panama City Beach, Fla. She will also be performing at Good Times of Olean in Olean, N.Y. on June 1, and The Cove in Depew, N.Y. on June 2.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP]