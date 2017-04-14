Selena Gomez Gets New Tattoo, Cozies Up To The Weeknd

Selena Gomez is going through major changes in her life. In addition to her budding love story with The Weeknd, the “It Ain’t Me” singer decided to get a new tattoo.

Selena Gomez got her new tattoo in honor of her TV series 13 Reasons Why and the story behind it. The show debuted on Netflix last week.

Selena Gomez, who serves as executive producer on 13 Reasons Why, got matching tattoos with two stars of the TV series, Tommy Dorfman and Alisha Boe, who play Ryan and Jessica respectively.

Their matching ink appears to be in the form of a semicolon. And apparently, it has a powerful message behind it, according to the Huffington Post.

Selena Gomez spent Monday with the 13 Reasons Why duo, and apparently, they didn’t waste any time. The new girlfriend of The Weeknd shared an Instagram snap showing herself, Dorfman, and Boe, and wrote in the caption, “wish the rest of the crew was with us today.”

Dorfman took to his own Instagram account to share another snap of the trio. The 13 Reasons Why star uploaded a pic featuring himself, Selena Gomez, and Boe showing off their new tattoos, and he explained the meaning of the semicolon in the caption.

Dorfman explained that their new tattoo in the form of the semicolon, which is the symbol of the mental health care nonprofit organization, Project Semicolon, stands for the end of one thought and the beginning of another.

While users on Instagram noted that the semicolon could have another meaning for Selena Gomez, representing herself and her new beau, The Weeknd, the new tattoo actually has links to Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why.

In the context of 13 Reasons Why, which centers on Jensen (Dylan Minnette) who receives audiotapes recorded by his high school classmate who had committed suicide, the semicolon stands for the “beginning of another chapter in life, in lieu of ending your life,” as noted by Dorfman.

Boe, who plays Jessica on the Netflix show, also shared a snap of the matching tattoo with Selena Gomez and Dorfman. In the caption to the photo, Boe promoted Project Semicolon, which has the goal to provide “hope for those suffering from depression, thoughts of suicide, addiction, and self-injury.”

Amy Bleuel, who founded Project Semicolon in 2013, committed suicide on March 24 after a lifelong battle with clinical depression.

Selena Gomez can’t get enough of her new beau, The Weeknd. The “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” singer got cozy with the “Starboy” hitmaker at a recent birthday bash in Beverly Hills, according to Page Six.

Selena Gomez has had her hands full lately. In addition to promoting her latest TV project 13 Reasons Why and working on new music, the singer always finds time to spend with The Weeknd.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd attended a private birthday party of rapper Belly, who smoked a gigantic blunt to celebrate his 33rd birthday.

The Weeknd, who hosted the birthday bash, had a PDA-filled night with his gorgeous girlfriend, Selena Gomez, that night, with a Page Six source saying the lovebirds “were very affectionate.”

“They arrived around midnight and partied until 3 A.M. He was snapping a few PDA-filled selfies.”

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez weren’t the only celebrity guests invited to the private Beverly Hills estate, as Drake, Travis Scott, Big Sean, and French Montana also showed up to pop champagne bottles in honor of the birthday boy.

Interestingly, the birthday bash was shut down by the police at 3 A.M., allegedly due to noise complaints. The guests at the party downed more than $100,000 of Billionaires Row Champagne.

