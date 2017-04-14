iPhone 8: Latest Leak Teases 8 New Rumored Features

The iPhone 8/iPhone Edition has already gotten the mobile industry extremely excited, with the Cupertino-based tech giant’s fans eagerly anticipating the release of the device. While the release date of the iPhone 8 is still months away, rumors about the upcoming flagship smartphone are now emerging in a steady stream. Recently, a massive leak featuring what appears to be eight new iPhone 8/iPhone Edition features has emerged, providing Apple fans with more ideas about the upcoming device’s specs and characteristics.

A discussion of these new rumors has been analyzed and posted by noted Apple YouTuber EverythingApplePro, who outlined the most significant new iPhone 8/iPhone Edition features that were included in the recent leak. Here then, is a brief discussion of eight new features that might very well make the 2017 flagship into a one-of-a-kind device.

Vertical Dual Rear Cameras

A dual-camera sensor has long been rumored for the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition, especially since Apple’s current flagship, the iPhone 7 Plus, already utilizes a similar configuration. According to new rumors, however, leaked schematics of the upcoming device have revealed that Apple would be placing the sensors of the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition’s dual-camera system vertically. While the advantages of the unorthodox dual camera placement remain to be seen, it appears that the Cupertino-based tech giant is really attempting to ensure that its 2017 flagship is as distinct from the competition as it could get.

This iPhone 8 Prototype Is Most Amazing Leak Yet – Tom's Guide https://t.co/PVKrVxFqtv #iPhone8 pic.twitter.com/gGrnhlFYlt — iPhone 8 News (@iPhone8News) April 14, 2017

Smart Connector

A smart connector for a flagship iPhone has been in the rumor mill for years now. Last year, early leaked prototypes of the iPhone 7 Plus were revealed to be equipped with a connector similar to those that are found in the 12.9-inch and 9.7-inch iPad Pro. Unfortunately, the smart connector never made it to the 2016 flagship’s final design. If the recent feature leak is any indication, however, it would seem that Apple is once more exploring the idea of giving its flagship smartphone a smart connector. Supported accessories for the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition’s smart connector remain unknown at this point, though rumors are high that they might work with additional battery packs and a VR/AR headset that Apple would introduce in the near future.

Front and Rear 3D Sensing Cameras

One of the key features of the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ was its facial recognition functions. However, users and critics quickly noticed that the Samsung devices could be unlocked by a simple photograph, due to the smartphones’ lack of 3D sensors. This particular issue would not be present in the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition, as the upcoming Apple flagship is rumored to be equipped with 3D sensing sensors for both its front and rear cameras. This would enable the smartphone’s security systems to be more robust, and allow the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition to be one of the mobile industry’s most AR-friendly devices.

64GB and 256GB Storage Options

Considering that the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition is the 10th-anniversary edition of Apple’s most successful mobile device, expectations about the device’s storage options are fairly high. If recent rumors are to be believed, it appears that Apple is set on meeting its fans’ expectations completely, as latest speculations are pointing to the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition being released in just 64GB and 256GB configurations. Considering that the price difference between the two variants of the device would most likely be marginal, it appears that Apple is really pushing its consumers to purchase its highest-priced 2017 handset.

Two-Pack Battery

The iPhone 8 is expected to be equipped with a revolutionary cell configuration, with earlier rumors pointing to the idea of the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition being fitted with an L-shaped battery. According to the most recent speculations about the device, the L-shaped battery design translates to the upcoming flagship smartphone being equipped with a two-pack power supply, according to a TechRadar report. This would enable the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition to last longer in between charges, which is something that smartphone users are extremely conscious about.

Homegrown GPU

Apple’s homegrown A-series processors are among the best in the mobile industry, consistently scoring higher in benchmark tests than premium chips utilized by competitors such as Samsung. If recent rumors are to be believed, however, it appears that Apple would be taking its initiatives a step further, creating its own GPUs for its mobile devices as well. Details about Apple’s first homegrown GPU are scarce, though current speculations suggest that it would be robust enough to give iPhone 8/iPhone Edition users a satisfactory VR/AR experience.

Fast Lightning Charging

One thing that has consistently been a problem among iPhones is their lack of fast charging capabilities. For the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition, however, recent rumors are high that the upcoming device would finally feature fast charging through Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector. This would go hand-in-hand with the upcoming flagship’s rumored wireless charging capabilities.

Lesser Price

If there is one thing that is extremely encouraging about the latest iPhone 8/iPhone Edition rumors, it is the upcoming device’s selling price. Previous speculations have pointed to the possibility of the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition being offered north of $1000, which is a high price to pay for a smartphone, regardless of its features and brand. If recent rumors prove accurate, however, it appears that Apple fans would not need to break their banks when purchasing the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition, as the device would only be priced around $100 more than the iPhone 7S and the iPhone 7S Plus.

Inasmuch as these new features and rumors are compelling, however, it should be noted that Apple has remained remarkably tight-lipped about the development of its upcoming 2017 flagship smartphone. Thus, do take these rumors with a massive grain of salt. Nevertheless, the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition appears to be slowly taking form with each new rumor that emerges. From what could be determined from current speculations, it seems that Apple is really ticking off all the boxes when it comes to the features of its most important mobile device in a decade.

