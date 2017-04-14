‘Destiny’: Xur’s Exotic Goods For April 14, The Last Word Via Bundle

It’s a bit of a good news and bad new sistuation for Destiny players with Xûr for the weekend of Friday, April 14. The Exotic vendor has The Last Word and Red Death both available to purchase. However, they are only available via bundle while the Hard Light is sold by itself. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Warlocks do have a decent roll with the Heart of the Praxic Fire armor, though.

Xûr ventures to the reef this weekend. You’ll want to turn right from the spawn point, head down the stairs past the Bounty vendor, and then go in the first door to the right of the bottom of the stairs. The Agent of the Nine is tucked away in a corner on the right.

Xûr and his items will only be available in Destiny through Sunday morning. He will be gone as soon as the clock strikes 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT.

Exotic Gear on Sale

Weapon Bundles

Weapon and Ornament Cost The Last Word and Addendum 30 Strange Coins and 25 Silver Dust Red Death and White Witch 30 Strange Coins and 25 Silver Dust

Curios

Material Exchange

Name Type Cost Motes of Light Consumable 2 Strange Coins Exotic Shard Material 7 Strange Coins

For those wondering what to get, here are a few helpful hints.

Hard Light

Hard Light falls in the high rate of fire, low impact archetype of Auto Rifles. However, what makes this weapon special is the fact its rounds bounce off hard surfaces such as walls and floors. The 2.5.0.2 patch released earlier this week gave Auto Rifles a boost, which makes this weapon much more viable in both PVP and PVE encounters. After not being on sale for over year, Xûr has sold the rifle twice in the past couple of months. It is still a worthwhile pickup for Destiny players who haven’t obtained it yet.

ACD/0 Feedback Fence

The ADC/0 Feedback Fence gauntlets for Titans are a melee-focused armor piece, and this is the first time they’ve been sold by Xûr in Year Two. The gimmick with this piece, though, is the “Wrath Conductors” perk that deals an area of effect damage around you when you take melee damage. It’s not enough to wipe out high-level enemies in PVE at full heath, but it does enough damage to cause a temporary stun. In PVP, it will give you a slight edge in melee encounters, as the AOE effect will damage opponents enough that when combined with one punch it should kill them. It’s important to remember that “Wrath Conductors” does have a slight cool down period after it procs.

The optional perks include “Rain Blows” for increased melee attack speed and “Impact Induction” for grenade energy on melee hits. The final column optional perks grant the choice between faster reload speed for Scout Rifles or Rocket Launchers.

These gauntlets are very situational, but do pair well with the Striker’s “Discharge” perk for Titans who like to get punchy. However, the 91 percent Tier 12 roll means you’ll want to re-roll and shoot for something better.

Bones of Eao

These are the Exotic Boots for Hunters who like a little extra spring in their jump. The Bones of Eao intrinsic “Not Bound By Law” perk upgrades double jump with an additional jump. This instantly makes the ship jumping puzzle in the King’s Fall Raid easier, along with giving Hunters a mobility advantage over other Guardians in PVP activities.

The 56 Intellect/59 Discipline stat roll is decent depending on your current setup. The choice between bonus Shotgun or Machine Gun ammo depends on your play style, but you’ll want to re-roll these boots anyways. The Bones of Eao come in at a disappointing 86 percent of Tier 12.

Heart of the Praxic Fire

Heart of the Praxic Fire is to Sunsinger Warlocks what Obsidian Mind is to Voidwalker Warlocks. Its “Praise the Sun” perk decreases all cooldowns while the Radiance Super is active. This turns “Sunbros” into grenade-chucking and orb-generating machines. It also comes with perks to carry more Hand Cannon or Shotgun ammo. It also has the option for better Void Burn Defense or increased Solar Armor as a Sunsinger.

The stat roll for the Praxic Fire is the best of the week at 96 percent of Tier 12. Worth a pickup for Sunsinger’s who don’t have one better.

