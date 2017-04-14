MOAB Video, Photos: Pentagon Releases April 13, 2017 Drone Video – ‘Mother Of All Bombs’ Strike Kills 36 ISIS

The Pentagon has released video footage of the so-called “Mother of All Bombs” MOAB strike in Afghanistan. As seen in the below video from USA Today, the video was filmed by a drone that shot footage of the destruction caused by the MOAB bomb drop in Afghanistan.

The video displaying the second the “Mother of all Bombs” made impact is getting loads of views across social media. The MOAB was dropped on an ISIS cave and tunnel system in Kabul, Afghanistan, and the video gives a shadowy sort of night vision view of what the “Mother of All Bombs” looked like upon impact. Social media users are reacting in a variety of ways to the video footage and photos of the MOAB as it was dropped on Afghanistan.

Although “MOAB” doesn’t technically stand for the “Mother of all Bombs” and actually means the Massive Ordnance Air Burst Bomb, the MOAB nickname hints to the fact that it is the largest non-nuclear weapon and most powerful conventional bomb that the U.S. has in its arsenal of weapons.

As a result of the MOAB drop, the term “36 ISIS” has gained more than 21,000 tweets on Twitter, and is a trending topic. The term “36 Islamic State” is also trending, with more than 8,000 tweets on Twitter. The video of the MOAB bomb drop is also getting plenty of views on Facebook. For example, the Fox & Friends Facebook page posted the

The Pentagon video of the MOAB strike in Afghanistan doesn’t necessarily show an extensive amount of footage nor clear footage, but the fact that the bomb strike in eastern Afghanistan killed at least 36 ISIS fighters, as reported by the Associated Press, is winning praise from those who approved of the show of force by the U.S. military.

As seen in the above screenshot image from the MOAB drone video that was filmed on Thursday, April 13, there was a large plume of smoke that rose in the wake of the bomb being dropped.

The U.S. Department of Defense’s technical named for the “Mother of all Bombs” is a GBU-43/B.

The Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb blast targeted the Achin district’s tunnel system and caves that have reportedly been used by ISIS to travel and move throughout the Nangarhar Province in eastern Afghanistan.

When the U.S. military in Afghanistan dropped the so-called “Mother of all Bombs” on Thursday, which landed on the ISIS tunnel complex, the goal was to use the MOAB to cripple the forces in eastern Afghanistan with the biggest non-nuclear weapon that has ever been used in any fight by the U.S. military, according to Pentagon officials.

As seen in some of the below comments from social media about the MOAB blast, viewers of the video are having a wide variety of reactions to the footage of the “Mother of all Bombs” being dropped on ISIS.

"Some semblance of a deterrent to video streamed beheadings, caged drownings and incinerations, and other violent, inhumane acts of terror that have been allowed to run rampant and unchecked for decades. Collapsing the Afghan tunnel escape system is good use of the long-stockpiled MOABs."

