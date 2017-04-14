Lala Kent’s ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 6 Return Teased On Twitter? She’s Back To Work At SUR Restaurant

Is Lala Kent returning to Vanderpump Rules for Season 6? With production on the upcoming season set to begin in the coming weeks, the reality star, singer, and actress has returned to SUR Restaurant.

On Wednesday night, Lala Kent joined her co-stars, Scheana Marie and Ariana Madix, for a night out at the restaurant where Vanderpump Rules is filmed and right away, fans spoke of her possible return to the show.

“On my way to [SUR Restaurant]! See you soon [Scheana Marie and Lala Kent],” Madix wrote on her Twitter page on April 12.

In response to the tweet, a couple of fans spoke out about Lala Kent’s potential Bravo return and suggested that her time with her co-stars may have been evidence of a comeback.

While some fans spoke of Lala Kent’s return to the show, another curious fan wondered why she would even be allowed back at SUR Restaurant after she allegedly “used” Lisa Vanderpump for her 15 minutes of fame.

In response, Madix confirmed that not only was Lala Kent allowed to visit the venue, she was also back at work.

“She’s working there and volunteering with Vanderpump Dogs. She’s doing well,” Madix said.

Madix’s message to the fan comes just days after a Radar Online report suggested that Lala Kent was working with Lisa Vanderpump on a new spinoff series. According to the outlet, Vanderpump enlisted Lala Kent to help out at her new store.

“[Lala Kent] is supposed to be filming soon for Lisa Vanderpump’s new dog spin-off show,” an insider told Radar Online. “It’s because she and Lisa are friends, and Lisa actually feels sorry for Lala. She thinks she’s misunderstood and picked on by the Vanderpump crew.”

“She’s taking her under her wing and getting her to work her stuff out,” the source added.

Although Lisa Vanderpump is also currently starring on Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the source hinted that the longtime reality star was nearing the end of her road with the Real Housewives franchise.

“Lisa is over all of the fighting going on with the [Real Housewives of Beverly Hills] cast right now, and has only stayed on the show this long because it gave her a platform to raise awareness for her animal activism causes,” a source said. “Lisa is now in late-stage talks with the network executives about starting another spinoff reality show, focused on her new pet place.”

At the end of last year, following numerous feuds with her co-stars, Lala Kent confirmed to TooFab that she had quit Vanderpump Rules midway through filming on Season 5.

At the time, Lala Kent told the outlet that she was excited for her fans to see her leave the show and show another side of her life. However, she didn’t explain where she would be showcasing that side. Instead, she simply said that she preferred viewers see her spending time with her real friends.

Lala Kent continued on to TooFab and explained that while watching the show she often feels that her true self isn’t exposed.

“I made it halfway through the season and just decided that I want no part of the people anymore,” Lala Kent revealed. “I feel like they don’t deserve to be in my world in any way shape or form. So I dismissed myself.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 5 continues on April 17 at 8 p.m. with the final installment of the reunion special on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]