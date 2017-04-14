NFL Trade Rumors: Richard Sherman, Jimmy Garoppolo involved in blockbuster three team trade deal?

Seattle Seahawks defensive back Richard Sherman is the hottest NFL trade rumor right now, and it seems the closer we get to the 2017 NFL draft the more the rumors just keep growing. Does this mean Sherman has officially seen his last day as a member of the Seattle Seahawks?

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Seattle General Manager John Schneider and the front office brass has made it very clear that the Seahawks are willing to listen to offers for Richard Sherman. In fact, Sherman has verified this himself. So, are the Seahawks on the verge of making an incredible blockbuster deal at the 2017 NFL draft?

At first indication, it seems that the Seattle Seahawks are willing to listen to any and all deals for the longtime Pro Bowl cornerback, and they are strictly looking for a first round draft pick in exchange, but is the asking price dropping?

NBC Sports indicates that the asking price could be slowly dropping if a deal isn’t struck by the NFL Draft. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media says the Seahawks want a first-round pick in 2017 and a conditional mid-round pick in 2018 for Sherman.

For many teams in desperate need of defensive help, trading for a healthy Richard Sherman could be well worth their first-round selection. Considering you already know what you’re getting from the deal with Sherman, and he most likely has three to four good years left in the tank, teams on the cusp of making the next move towards a possible Super Bowl run should have serious interest in striking a deal.

Could the New England Patriots be that team?

One of the several trade rumors floating out there have the Patriots trading for Richard Sherman in exchange for their first-round pick, while also sending backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the Cleveland Browns. Don’t think this couldn’t happen, because it does make sense to many people.

CBS Sports reports that this is a hypothetical deal, like all NFL rumors are, but in hindsight, it would be a great move for all three teams involved. The Seahawks send Sherman to the Patriots, making New England even stronger on defense as they attempt to repeat as NFL champions. The Patriots then send Jimmy Garoppolo to the Cleveland Browns, and the Browns get the quarterback they have been looking for since, well, ever! Cleveland in turn would send the No. 12 overall pick plus a conditional fourth-round pick to the Seahawks, as well as the No. 33 overall pick to the Patriots.

Did you follow all of that? It sounds much more complicated than it really is.

Most 2017 NFL Mock Drafts have the Cleveland Browns selecting defensive end Myles Garrett out of Texas A&M. If Garrett lives up to his billing, he should be a star in the NFL one day. However, as history has shown us, if you don’t have a good quarterback in this league, you aren’t going anywhere.

Some analysts feel that the Browns should pounce on a chance to get Jimmy Garoppolo if they realistically can. Garoppolo has proven he can play in the NFL and he is still very young. In fact, at the age of 25, obtaining Garoppolo wouldn’t be much different that selecting a quarterback in the draft, but it would actually be better. A proven QB who still has a high ceiling; now that is something the Cleveland Browns could build around.

On paper at least, this latest Richard Sherman trade rumor seems to make sense for all of the parties involved. With less than two weeks before the 2017 NFL Draft, where do you think Sherman will land? Other teams that Sherman has been rumored to be moving to include the Oakland Raiders, Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans, and Atlanta Falcons.

