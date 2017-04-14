After Prince George’s School Announcement, Estate Agent Cites 60 Percent Increase In Local House Inquiries

Following Kensington Palace’s announcement that Prince George will attend Thomas’s school in Battersea starting this fall, real estate experts have reportedly seen an increase in inquiries for houses in the area. Agent Kris Ericsson from the Knight Frank’s Battersea office shared the data to Harper’s Bazaar.

“Since the announcement that Prince George is due to attend Thomas’s school in Battersea from September, we have seen a resurgence in interest in the Battersea Park area amongst buyers. We have seen an increase of up to 60 per cent in inquiries for houses of £4m and above and quite a few have explicitly cited the added draw of the royal connection that the area will now enjoy.”

Last year, Montessori nurseries in Norfolk witnessed a similar effect when Prince George attended one. Maria Montessori Institute training director then told The Telegraph, “When it was announced, our phones were ringing off the hook with people asking whether we had space in our nurseries.”

William and Kate recently announced through the palace that their firstborn would go to Thomas’s Battersea School. For months, many thought that the prince would attend Wetherby. Apart from being closer to Kensington Palace, it was likewise the school William, Harry, and their father Charles attended.

Vanity Fair reported that some parents in New York felt “burned” by William and Kate’s decision to send George to a different school. When news surfaced that George will attend Wetherby in London, some parents thought that the prestige will also “rub off” on Wetherby’s satellite school on the Upper East Side.

The royal couple appears to have a meaningful reason behind their decision for George since Thomas’s schools are known for their emphasis on developing the moral compasses of their pupils. Children who go to the schools are expected to be kind above all. The school’s website further emphasizes the students’ need to be respectful of other people’s beliefs.

“Our ethos, aims and values actively support the upholding of democracy, the rule of law, individual liberty, mutual respect and tolerance of different faiths and beliefs. These are British values which we cherish and which equip pupils for life in modern Britain.”

Meanwhile, a report has emerged that the Duchess of Cambridge has been posting on parenting sites using an anonymous account. According to Reveal via Gossip Cop, the mother-of-two is “going undercover on mummy blogs” and has been asking for advice on how to raise George and Charlotte.

The website alleges that one of the websites Kate is a member of is Mumsnet which takes pride for being “U.K.’s most popular parenting website.”

“She has adopted an anonymous name, and mainly posts questions about issues she and Prince William disagree on, like watching cartoons before bed,” claimed the site. It’s allegedly the reason why Kate never speaks publicly about her admiration for “mommy blogs” because she would “never admit to using the web for advice.”

Kate might be living in a palace, but this does not exempt her from tantrums, illnesses, and other challenges that come with raising a child. Last month, she delivered a speech at a charity event where she talked about parenting as both a “rewarding and challenging experience.”

“Even for me, who has support at home that most mothers do not. Nothing can really prepare you for the sheer, overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother. It’s full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love, and worry, all mixed together.”

Since each child is different and no rule book is tailored for such differences, Kate encourages people to be supportive of mothers especially those whose mental health might suffer.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]