‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill & Brooke Rekindle Romance, Katie Tells Eric About Quinn & Ridge?

The latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is permanently ditching Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and reuniting with Bill (Don Diamont) amidst the fallout from Ridge’s affair with his father’s wife.

But with the two rekindling their romance, will Ridge finally see that it is only Brooke he wants? And what does all this mean for Katie (Heather Tom), Quinn (Rena Sofer), and Eric (John McCook)?

Are Brooke and Bill getting married?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the coming weeks tease that Brooke will quickly find love again after her recent heartbreak. After finding out that her fiance was having an affair with his stepmother and having to cancel her wedding so abruptly, Brooke should still be reeling from her losses.

And yet, not quite unexpectedly, Bill was conveniently there to dry her tears and sweep her up into another whirlwind courtship. It’s not surprising that these two are getting back together as both are coming from places of hurt and rejection.

Brooke was betrayed by the man she thought was her true love. Meanwhile, Bill was recently so depressed by the thought of Brooke and Ridge getting married that he was considering leaving Los Angeles.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soaps.com say that Brooke is about to surprise Bill. Is she planning a romantic rendezvous, perhaps? Will there be a proposal involved? If so, their relationship could indeed be back on track. But will they finally be able to work things out? Or is this merely a temporary rebound?

What about Ridge?

Speaking of rebounds, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from TVOvermind indicate that now that Brooke and Bill could be getting back together, Ridge will find himself wanting his ex-fiance back. While he was engaged to Brooke, Ridge appeared to have been more interested in and passionate with Quinn. And while he was distraught after she found out about his affair, he was far more concerned about his father learning about the whole thing than he was about having hurt Brooke.

So far, The Bold and the Beautiful has shown Ridge being more preoccupied with damage control than trying to woo his former fiance. But now that Bill is back in the picture and Brooke seems to no longer want him, spoilers tease that Ridge will try to get between the two and get her back. But is it too late for him and Brooke?

Will Katie spill the beans?

Meanwhile, Katie holds valuable information that could destroy Quinn. Unfortunately, it could also ruin Eric. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Katie is torn between telling Eric about his wife’s affair with his son (she despises Quinn) and protecting him (she knows the news would kill him).

This week, Katie pressures Brooke to tell Eric about Ridge and Quinn's affair. Will she listen to her sister? #BoldandBeautiful A post shared by The Bold and The Beautiful (@boldandbeautifulcbs) on Apr 3, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Katie wants Eric for herself and will be using what she knows so that she gets her way. So will she spill the beans or not?

If she doesn’t tell Eric and he eventually finds out, he could accuse her of siding with those who betrayed him. She’ll lose his trust and his love forever.

If she does tell him, she risks ruining her relationship with Brooke, who doesn’t want Eric to get hurt. The revelation will also undoubtedly change everything in the Forrester family.

On yesterday’s #BoldandBeautiful, Quinn continues to lie to Eric. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/E3W8SRXWVs pic.twitter.com/3AywMAnfdF — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 6, 2017

Still, Katie can’t let this opportunity go to waste. She could dangle her knowledge of the affair over Quinn indefinitely so that the latter will do anything she asks. But what does Katie want from Quinn? And will she get it? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the coming week say that she will make a surprise visit to collect on a promise Quinn made.

The Bold and the Beautiful fashion show fallout

As for this Friday’s big Spectra fashion show, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers show that whether it’s a success or a failure, things will never be the same. Regardless of the outcome, the Forresters will know that they were ripped off and all eyes will be on Coco (Courtney Grosbeck) and Sally (Courtney Hope) as the culprits. This will destroy Thomas (Pierson Fodé) and RJ (Anthony Turpel), both of whom were falling for the Spectra sisters.

Today on B&B, Thomas admits to Sally that he is in love with her. Will his declaration of love change her mind? #BoldandBeautiful ❤️???? A post shared by The Bold and The Beautiful (@boldandbeautifulcbs) on Apr 7, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT

Get ready for the war between the Spectras and the Forresters to heat up. This time, it’s the younger family members who are at the center of the drama, and things are about to get explosive.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and CBS All Access.

