Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Photographed With Their Kids Separately Following Divorce Filing

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner spent some quality time with their kids after filing for divorce, the Daily Mail reports.

TMZ reports that both Affleck and Garner have filed for divorce on Thursday after 12 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Both have asked for joint and physical custody of their children — daughters Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight, and son Samuel, five. Reports claim that the pair submitted almost identical papers. Affleck and Garner reportedly filed for divorce without a lawyer.

It appears that there’s no bitterness between Ben and Jen as they remain committed to their roles as co-parents to their three kids, the same way they have always been since they separated nearly two years ago.

Jennifer Garner, 44, was looking spry when she was spotted dropping off Violet and Seraphina in Los Angeles. The Elektra actress looked great wearing a black padded jacket, which she paired with leggings and pink trainers.

Before long, Ben Affleck, also 44, was photographed walking with eldest daughter, Violet, after school hours. Sporting a thick, grey beard, the Batman v Superman actor was seen buying her daughter an enormous ice cream cone at a nearby ice cream shop.

Affleck and Garner reportedly split following claims that the Argo actor had been cheating on his estranged wife with the family nanny, Christine Ouzounian.

Ben dismissed the reports as “garbage.” Jen, however, confirmed to Vanity Fair the nanny rumors when she opened up about the affair last year, although she clarified that the woman wasn’t the reason for the split.

“Let me just tell you something,” she said. “We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny. She had nothing to do with our decision to divorce. She was not a part of the equation. Bad judgment? Yes. It’s not great for your kids for [a nanny] to disappear from their lives.”

In the same interview, Jennifer Garner admitted that her feelings for Ben Affleck still remained after their breakup, describing the actor as the “most brilliant person in any room” and the “love of [her] life.”

Ben and Jen’s commitment to their three children has never faltered even after they separated. In fact, the pair continued to spend time with the kids, even going on vacations together on a regular basis.

Surprisingly, the couple don’t have a prenuptial agreement, which means the two will have to split their earnings and property 50/50, unless a mutual agreement between the two states otherwise.

Ben Affleck’s assets are worth an estimated $105 million while Jennifer Garner’s is said to be worth $60 million.

The divorce filing comes a month after Ben Affleck announced on Facebook he had completed treatment for alcohol addiction. In the announcement, he thanked Jennifer for supporting him and caring for their kids.

In early March, People reported, as per an insider, that Affleck and Garner are working towards a reconciliation after the latter called off the divorce.

“There is always a chance of reconciliation. They love each other. They also really, really love their kids, and those kids love their parents.”

Garner and Affleck first met on the set of Pearl Harbor in 2001, but the two fell in love when they were filming Daredevil.

“That’s where I found my wife. We met on Pearl Harbor, which people hate, but we fell in love on Daredevil,” Ben said.

While already in love with each other, the two had to wait since Jennifer was still married to actor Scott Foley at the time.

The two didn’t start dating seven months after Ben ended his engagement with Jennifer Lopez, whom he was supposed to marry in September 2003.

