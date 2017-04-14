Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner File for Amicable Divorce, But will It Work?

It is (almost) over between one of the most high-profile Hollywood couples. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner file for an amicable divorce. But key details of the divorce are still missing or haven’t been settled, like the alimony claimed by Jennifer Garner.

Affleck and Garner have entered what looks like the last leg of their divorce after living separate from each other since summer 2015, according to a Bustle report. The two had lived together as a couple for a little over a decade before they separated and are now headed for a divorce. They have three kids between them: Violet, Samuel and Seraphina.

At one point in 2016, rumors emerged that the couple had decided to suspend their divorce and that they were working with a mediator to possible get back together. But the latest reports of the two have officially filed their divorce documents put to rest earlier rumors that they were trying to reconcile and restore their marriage.

Garner pregnant with Affleck’s twin babies

Several celebrity gossip news websites had carried reports about the two working to come back together with one publication claiming that Matt Damon, a close friend and partner of Affleck, had successfully re-united Garner and Affleck. Another publication claimed that Garner was pregnant with Affleck and that she was carrying twin babies in her womb. Those sensational reports have turned out to be false as the filing of divorce papers all but means that Garner and Affleck are keen to close the chapter of their marriage.

blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”>

Ben Affleck, Jen Garner File for Divorce https://t.co/xpFV6zXF4N

— TMZ (@TMZ) April 13, 2017

Affleck and Damon are childhood friends striking gold in Hollywood. They have done several film projects together. Matt Damon, Ben Affleck movies include “The Runner” (2016), “Feast”(2005) and “Good Will Hunting” (1997).

Extra ordinary Hollywood divorce

A TMZ report claimed Garner and Affleck signed their divorce papers without involving lawyers and that they also filed their divorce documents together.

But the common theme in the stories was that the two tried their best to end their marriage in the most drama-free fashion as possible. The report was echoed by other celebrity publications such as E! News and Bustle. According to Bustle, a source confirmed to it that indeed Jennifer and Ben have filed for divorce. But the divorce seems strange going by the standards of a typical Hollywood divorce. Garner and Affleck are reportedly seeking and are committed to an amicable end of their marriage.

If Garner and Affleck are really pursuing a friendly divorce, it is possible that would get it done not only without the usual dramas of divorce, but also without stepping foot in court, TMZ reported. The two have made several public appearances in the company of their kids, a sign that they used their nearly two years of separation to iron out their deep differences between them so that the divorce doesn’t psychologically tear their family apart.

That would be the most civil high-profile showbiz divorce in years.

Affleck had recently come out of rehab and said in a Facebook post that his kids contributed significantly to his recovery from the problem of alcohol abuse. He voluntarily decided to go for rehab to deal with the problem and his friend Damon said he was “fantastic” after the rehab.

Pending divorce issues

According to a Gossip Cop report, the divorcing couple has worked out the details of custody of their kids where they have both claimed legal and physical custody rights. The report further claimed that the next part of the divorce detail Garner and Affleck are working on is financials, where assets reportedly work millions of dollars are involved. Splitting the assets will likely be a major test for the amicable divorce the two are pursuing.

Various sources assigned different price tags to Ben Affleck networth net worth. For instance, COED said in a report that the movie star had net worth of $80 million in 2016. The Daily Mail on the other hand claims Affleck’s net worth is $105 million, while Garner’s is $60 million. Since the couple is seeking joint custody of their kids, it will be interesting to see what portion of the family’s wealth Garner will claim.

