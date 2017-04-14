AJ Lee On If CM Punk Misses Wrestling, And A Possible WWE Return

Even though she was in WWE for a very short period of time, AJ Lee became one of the most popular and successful female wrestlers in company history. At the age of 26, she had already become the longest reigning Divas Champion of all-time, which was a record that was later broken by Nikki Bella. So, she definitely made a huge impact during her short run in the company.

During a recent interview with ESPN, AJ praised the current state of the WWE women’s division, and said that she’s extremely proud of everyone who is a part of it. But, the question is, will she ever be part of it again? And in an interview with CBS Sports, she talked about the possibility of a WWE return.

“I never would say that because I’ve personally said never to things before and done them. But I am so happy where I am right now and I feel like I had such a pitch perfect career that I would be nervous about tarnishing that. I feel like it’s kind of full-circle and perfect for exactly what I wanted. But who knows?”

AJ also recently appeared on Sirius XM’s Jim Norton and Sam Roberts, where she was asked if she misses being involved in the wrestling business. She was also asked if her husband, former pro wrestler turned MMA fighter Phil “CM Punk” Brooks, misses being around the business. You can check out her response below.

“[CM Punk] and I have differing views on that for sure. My heart is always gonna have this giant place for wrestling, so I’ll always miss that moment right in the ring where you feel the energy from the crowd, and there’s nothing that can replace that. But I think that you should appreciate the different kinds of happy there are. So I have positive memories of that and I miss the fans, so doing these autograph signings and seeing these people that I’ve seen for the past 7 years is the coolest thing in the world to me, so it’s nice to kinda see them again. But he is very okay without the crowds.”

CM Punk is still involved in a lawsuit with WWE doctor Chris Amann, so it’s probably pretty safe to assume that neither Punk nor his wife will return to the company before the lawsuit is resolved. Also, Punk believes that WWE is bankrolling their doctors’ lawsuit against him, so as long as the lawsuit is still going on, there will still be bad blood between Punk and WWE, which will, of course, prevent him and his wife from returning to the company.

For now though, AJ Lee is out promoting the release of her new book called Crazy is my Superpower, which covers her family’s struggles with poverty, her own struggles with mental illness, and her time in the pro wrestling business. She also said during the aforementioned interview with Jim Norton and Sam Roberts that she’s working on a second book.

AJ retired a little over one year after CM Punk left WWE. Prior to her retirement, she was out of action for an extended period of time due to injury. Her final match took place on the Raw which followed WrestleMania 31. At the time, the news of her retirement seemed to come out of nowhere, although people were expecting her to eventually leave the company due to the bad blood between them and her husband.

It looks like AJ’s primary focus right now is working on her second book, while CM Punk is focusing on improving as a mixed martial artist. So, it doesn’t look like either of them will return to WWE anytime soon.

[Featured Image by WWE]