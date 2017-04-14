Robert Pattinson Wants His Own ‘Twilight’ Movie Spin-Off?

Robert Pattinson recently talked about the possibility of reprising the role of Edward Cullen if the studio will make another Twilight movie based on the characters that are loved and adored by millions. Kristen Stewart’s ex-boyfriend also shared his wish of getting his own spin-off.

Ever since Lionsgate’s co-chairman talked about the possibility of another Twilight movie, fans of the vampire-human love saga are waiting to get some positive news. Earlier this week, during his interview with Yahoo, Kristen Stewart’s ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson talked about the possibility of a Twilight reboot and whether fans will get to see him playing Edward Cullen again or not.

Robert is having some pretty good thoughts when it comes to a potential Twilight reboot. When asked about the possibilites of expanding the Twilight universe just like other Hollywood films are doing these days, the 30-year-old actor quipped, “Really, they’re expanding it? So I’ll get my own spin-off?”

Later, Pattinson stated that he is extremely curious about the potential reboot of Twilight movie.

“I mean, I’m always kind of curious. Anything where there’s a mass audience — or seemingly an audience for it — I always like the idea of subverting people’s expectations. So there could be some radical way of doing it, which could be quite fun. It’s always difficult when there’s no source material. But, yeah, I’m always curious,” the actor further added.

Pattinson, who is currently featured alongside Charlie Hunnam and Sienna Miller in The Lost City of Z, also talked about the Twilight fans. The Rover movie actor stated that he is spending a lot of his time in London and is currently focusing on those roles that interests him as an actor.

“I’m doing more parts that just sort of interest me, while in a lot of ways taking a little bit of a step back just to learn and get better. I guess I’ve never really acknowledged what the fan base is, or even if I have one.”

Given the history of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson as a couple and as Twilight movie co-stars, it is highly unlikely that they both will share screen space in future. That being said, if the studio will take the hint from Robert’s joke and will start working on a spin-off, it would be interesting to see who will play his love interest on the screen.

Apparently, this is not for the first time when Rob talked about Twilight future and his association with the possible reboots. Prior to this, Pattinson stated that even if the studio or the novel’s writer will come up with an idea of presenting the story of Edward Cullen and Bella Swan in a new way, he is not interested in reprising his respective role.

During his earlier interview with Elle France, Pattinson stated that as an actor, he does not wish to be typecast as someone who only portrayed one role during his acting career. He said that all those fans who adored Twilight movies are not in their teens anymore, and even they would like to see him playing more challenging roles in future.

Similar to Robert, Personal Shopper movie actress Kristen Stewart also stated in one of her recent interviews that she does not think that the fans, who once loved her as Bella Swan, would like to see her in another Twilight reboot.

“I still get to see some of the same faces at premieres and they’re older and like engaged in this new work that is obviously incredibly different from the Twilight stuff that it makes me really happy.”

It is officially not confirmed whether Twilight reboot is happening with Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in the lead. Do you think that the studio will make a possible spin-off? Sound off your views in the comments below.

