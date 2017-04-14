Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck File For Divorce, Here’s A Timeline Of What Happened

Nearly two years after the public announcement that the marriage between Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck was over, the divorce petitions have been filed on Thursday. Both Garner and Affleck have filed divorce petitions in Los Angeles County Superior Court, claiming that the couple has irreconcilable differences and would like to have joint custody of their three children. Moreover, the filings were nearly identical while both do not reveal a date of separation.

June 30, 2015 – Garner and Affleck Announce Separation

Retracing the relationship between Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck that brought three wonderful kids into the world can perhaps help to gain an understanding on what ended the marriage. Looking back, Garner and Affleck released a joint statement announcing their intention to part ways on June 30, 2015, as per Entertainment Tonight.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the joint statement revealed. “We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time.”

Evidently, the couple is prioritizing the emotional well-being of their three children and the effect that their separation may inflict on young Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight, and Samuel, five. Since announcing their intent to part ways, the couple may have irreconcilable differences, but both have stayed true to their goal of keeping the children above all else.

In light of their goal, keeping the children as unaffected as possible, the couple flew to the Bahamas after announcing their break-up. Apparently, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner anticipated that the media will be all over the tremendous shock that is their break up and may hover a little too much.

“They got the kids out of L.A. as soon as school was out,” says a source to Us Weekly. “[The Bahamas] is a place they’ve been going to for years that’s very private and special for their kids.”

July 3, 2015 – First Step, Protecting the Kids

After their family vacation to the Bahamas on July 3, 2015, ben Affleck then took a plane to Atlanta in order to stay with his ex and the kids. Apparently, Garner was busy shooting Miracles from Heaven at the time. While spending time with his kids, Affleck still wore his wedding ring and did regular dad-children activities, and even bought a puppy. According to the publication, this would be the first of many visits Affleck will make over the weeks following their split.

July 17, 2015 – Affleck Rumored to be Dating the Nanny

On July 17, 2015, concerns over the media apparently worsened as a story was published linking ben Affleck with Christine Ouzounian, their nanny. As rumors usually are, the speculations grew as even Ouzounian chimed in on the rumors, making them combust like wildfire.

Fortunately, Ben Affleck was able to simmer things down when he slammed the rumors by telling ET that all the allegations are baseless and untrue, citing that the stories narrative the alleged romantic relationship between dad and nanny are a bucket full of lies.

February 26, 2016 – Jenifer Garner Shuts Down Nanny Rumors

Jennifer Garner backed her ex-husband up regarding the matter nearly a year later when she told Vanity Fair on February 26, 2016, that they decided to split even before the rumors about the nanny started rearing its ugly head.

“We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny. She had nothing to with our decision to divorce. She was not a part of the equation,” she started. “We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny. She had nothing to with our decision to divorce. She was not a part of the equation.”

Although praises escaped Jennifer Garner’s lips, she also admitted that ben Affleck was a complicated guy and may run cold on some occasions. “When his sun shines on you, you feel it. But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it’s cold,” as per Garner.

September 3, 2015 – Couples Therapy, A Light of Hope

Months after announcing their intent to separate, Affleck is still seen wearing his and Garner’s wedding ring which sparked hope for reconciliation for the fans who are rooting for their family to reunite. Apparently, the couple was seen on September 3, 2015, attending marriage therapy and laughing together in a doctor’s office in Los Angeles.

April 13, 2017 – Divorce Set in Stone

However, those hopes may turn out to be short-lived because, on April 13, 2017, the couple finally filed the paperwork for their divorce. The petitions of Affleck and Garner seem to be in agreement and well thought out since they practically mimic each other.

Although the marriage seems to be far from saving now, the couple does maintain a wonderful friendly relationship for the sake of their children, all the while acknowledging each other’s strengths and weaknesses. Ben Affleck recently told CBS News that Garner is a “fabulous person.”

“She’s a great mother, she’s a real talent,” Affleck started. “Life doesn’t always turn out exactly the way you want. We’re doing our very best and we’re putting our kids first, and that’s how we’re focusing on our day-to-day lives. We don’t know what the future’s going to hold, but every step we take is one that prioritizes our children.”

[Featured Image By Jason Merritt/Getty Images]