Brad Pitt Dating Rumors: Famous Exes Are NOT Flirting With Him Despite Report [Debunked]

Brad Pitt dating rumors continue to swirl as the actor’s single status provided the necessary entry point for tabloids to throw in speculations claiming that his popular exes are flirting with him.

According to a report from the New York Post’s Page Six, Pitt is receiving quite a lot of attention from beautiful ladies including some who were romantically linked to him in the past.

The article titled “Brad Pitt’s exes are knocking down his door” claims that the 53-year-old father-of-six who recently split up with UN ambassador and award-winning actress Angelina Jolie is currently on a dating spree but is careful to keep it a secret.

“Brad has been dating a bit, but he is extremely careful to keep it secret,” an insider allegedly told Page Six in most recent Brad Pitt dating rumors.

The source further claims that Brad Pitt is focused on his children with Angelina, saying that he “focused on his kids, and he’s happy.”

Brad Pitt is officially a single man for the first time in almost two decades. https://t.co/jpbTjeO59a — W magazine (@wmag) April 13, 2017

At that point, Page Six mentioned a couple of famous women—most of whom were previously linked to the actor-turned-filmmaker—who have been taking advantage of Pitt’s single status.

“Pitt has been hit on by some women, stalked by others, and he has suddenly been contacted by exes, the list of which is said to include Kate Hudson, Juliette Lewis, Christina Applegate, Thandie Newton and Gwyneth Paltrow.”

As you may have noticed, the women mentioned above were part of at least one Brad Pitt dating rumors that have surfaced since he and Angelina Jolie called it quits in 2016.

However, the source went on to continue on a different direction as he or she mentions how Brad is not interested in rekindling any flame from any of the exes mentioned above and is currently focused on work and parenting.

While it may sound plausible, the abovementioned article have recently been debunked by a fact-checking website. According to Gossip Cop, the Brad Pitt dating rumors claiming that “exes are knocking down his door” is “pure sensationalism.”

In the fact-checking article, Gossip Cop cites “one impeccable contact” who denies any of the claims from the New York Post page about Brad Pitt’s exes and calls it “dumb.”

The title which appears to be made as a click-bait only makes the article as such as it goes on to mention attempts at reaching the actor’s rep who conveniently said “No comment,” which means there hasn’t been any official word on the matter yet.

Furthermore, Gossip Cop notes that the article’s claims was never explicitly explained as the allegations remain vague throughout the story that it never mentioned which of the actor’s exes were really “knocking,” and merely lists down names originally mentioned in other unconfirmed Brad Pitt dating rumors.

On top of that, the article never mentioned a name who has recently been in contact with him: Jennifer Aniston. If you have been monitoring reports about the Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie split, you would know that Jennifer is relatively the most prominent of Pitt’s exes as he was his wife before the Tomb Raider star.

According to a previous report from the Inquisitr, Aniston and Pitt had recently resumed communication via text messages, citing Page Six as the source.

This info, however, was completely factual and was even confirmed by Gossip Cop.

At the time, the fact-checking website received a confirmation about Jen and Brad’s communication but clarified that it was only a friendly exchange. Still, not mentioning Brad’s only ex who has been proved to be in contact with him can be quite questionable when you’re writing about “rekindling” anything with the divorced actor.

What do you think? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below and stay tuned with more Brad Pitt dating rumors and fact-checking articles in the future.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Paramount]