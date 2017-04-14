After Jana Duggar Accuses Married Sisters Of Leaving Her Out, Jinger And Jessa Invite Her On Texas Trip

Jana Duggar got to take a short break from caring for her underage siblings earlier this week when she took a trip to the Lone Star State. Jana still had to do a little babysitting during her vacation, but at least her married sisters invited her to join them instead of leaving her out like they’ve done in the past.

As People reports, Jana Duggar, 27, was in Waco, Texas to check out Magnolia Market at the Silos, a sprawling property owned by Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines. The popular tourist destination features a home decor store, a garden supply shop, a bakery, and a large square of synthetic grass for kids to play on. as People reports, Jana was joined by two female friends and two of her younger sisters, 24-year-old Jessa Duggar and 23-year-old Jinger Duggar. Jessa and Jinger’s husbands, Ben Seewald, 21, and Jeremy Vuolo, 29, also tagged along.

A few weeks ago, Jana Duggar made headlines by revealing that she’s rarely invited to spend time with her married sisters and their husbands. According to the single Counting On star, being left out all the time has made it even harder for her “to wait for ‘Prince Charming’ to come along.”

“Waiting is not always easy,” Jana told Crown of Beauty Magazine. “Especially in those times when all the married siblings are getting together and you can’t go along because your not part of ‘that’ group.”

Perhaps Jessa and Jinger read Jana’s words and decided to start including her in more of their couples’ activities. Doing so actually benefits Jessa, as evidenced by the photo below. While taking in the sights at Magnolia Market, Jana helped Jessa out by carrying her baby boy, Henry. Jessa had her hands full with her other son, one-year-old Spurgeon.

Oh yes we did. ???????????? A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Apr 12, 2017 at 3:14pm PDT

Even though Jana Duggar is often photographed with a little one in her arms, the single Counting On star has insisted that she doesn’t spend all of her time caring for her family members’ children.

“I don’t only cook and take care of babies. Surprise!” Jana said during an episode of her family’s TLC series.

Jana enjoys working on home improvement projects, and Jessa Duggar told the Duggar Family Blog that her older sister “has a particularly good eye for interior design.” Because all Duggar daughters are expected to live with their parents until they get married, Jana does not have a home of her own to personalize. However, the Duggar family runs a real estate business, so Jana’s mother and father take advantage of her interior design skills whenever they renovate fixer uppers.

Best day ever. ???? A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Apr 12, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

Perhaps Jana is a big fan of HGTV’s Fixer Upper because she gets design inspiration from Chip and Joanna Gaines. Jana might even be looking for her own Chip Gaines to help her out with some of her more labor-intensive ideas. As Entertainment Tonight reports, the Counting On star has said that she wants to marry a hard-working man who doesn’t mind getting his hands dirty.

“I want dirt under the nails,” Jana revealed.

Jo's store is really coming together. We are leaving our mark on the new concrete countertops. Yes, it is an optical illusion my hands are bigger than Jo's. #magnoliamarket #silos A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chippergaines) on Sep 18, 2015 at 10:32am PDT

A few guys have expressed interest in courting Jana Duggar, and she admits that she wants to be married so badly that she’s considered settling for Mr. Right Now instead of waiting for Mr. Right.

“I mean, sometimes it can be tempting. It’s like, ‘Oh I really want to be married.’ [Especially] in those moments where your siblings, who are married and have little ones, are going out on dates and doing their things,” Jana confessed.

However, the patient reality show princess continues to fight the urge to settle in the hopes that she’ll someday find a Prince Charming with a paint-splattered crown and a castle in need of renovating.

