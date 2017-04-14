Janet Jackson Split: Ex-Husband Wissam Al Mana Shares Quran Passage Prior To Imminent Custody Battle

After Janet Jackson split with estranged husband Wissam Al Mana, things have turned challenging for the Qatari business magnate as he tries to ease his difficulties by sharing a Quran passage amidst their break up.

Every ex couple knows the struggle of being in a divorce situation which can be quite life-altering. 42-year-old Wissam Al Mana is no exception as he tries to peace in through his Muslim beliefs and shares some enlightening words from the Holy book of Quran.

According to People, Al Mana made some changes on his website which included a passage from the Quran that talks about challenges in life amid the Janet Jackson split.

“You shall most certainly be tried in your possessions and in your persons; and indeed you shall hear many hurtful things from those to whom revelation was granted before your time, as well as from those who have come to ascribe divinity to other beings beside Allah,” the passage 3:186​ reads.

It then moves on to give hope to Muslim readers by adding how one would be able to go through the challenges and successfully overcome it.

“But if you remain patient in adversity and conscious of Him – this, behold, is something to set one’s heart upon.”

Reports about Al Mana and Janet Jackson split emerged mere three months after their son, Eissa was born. The couple had been married for five years since they tied the knot in 2012 but found that their cultural differences won’t let the marriage work.

Several entertainment news outlets have confirmed the break up including People whose source identified their different beliefs as the reason for the split.

“They separated shortly after the baby was born,” the source revealed.

“The cultural differences between her and Wissam became even more obvious [after Eissa arrived]. They come from very different worlds.”

E! News believes that the passage Wissam shared on his website is a message for Janet who is still featured in the site’s page titled “Love.”

However, there is also a probability that the Qatari magnate shared it for himself as he is now faced with the possibility of losing both his wife and child.

Based on several reports, the Wissam Al Mana and Janet Jackson split that began with a divorce is bound to end up in court for a custody battle which can become very messy because of their religious beliefs. In fact, Illinois’ Benedictine University theology professor Dr. Rita George-Tvrtkovic explained to People the implications of being separated by religion especially when the couple has children.

“The children issue is always the biggest issue,” Dr. George-Tvrtkovic said, adding that co-parenting is “not possible”.

According to the expert, it would be “a lot easier” if the former couple decide on only one religion to raise their child under. Janet was born as a Jehovah’s Witness although she has declared that she did not identify with the religion while Wissam is a traditional Muslim.

People’s source said that prior to the Wissam Al Mana-Janet Jackson split, the 50-year-old singer-songwriter tried to adapt to Wissam’s culture although it was “challenging for her” as it is not the culture she grew up with.

“She often felt she disappointed Wissam,” the source adds.

Dr. George-Tvrtkovic went on to explain how things would have been different if the ex-couple were in a Muslim country, adding that the fact that they live in London makes things simpler.

“If this couple was in a Muslim country then it would be totally different, the rules of co-parenting would be different. But in England the laws are very secular and they probably won’t have many problems.”

