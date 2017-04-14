Kylie Jenner Back On Dating Scene But Still Misses Tyga? Will Too Much ‘Drama’ End Things For Good?

Newly single Kylie Jenner is reportedly trying to get back on the dating scene even though she still hasn’t recovered from her split with longtime boyfriend Tyga, reports say. Apparently, the makeup maven has admirers lined up as she keeps her options open but at the end of the day, she still misses Tyga.

Earlier this week, Kylie was spotted out and about multiple times as she enjoys being a single lady. On April 7, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star dazzled everyone with her sultry “space kowgirl” outfit as she partied the night away at Simi and Haze Khadra’s 24th birthday bash. The 19-year-old fashion and cosmetics mogul wowed the partygoers as she donned a matching metallic pants and tops. She completed the look with a cowboy hat accentuating her blonde fringe.

kowgirl A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 8, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

The Galactic Rodeo-themed party seemed like the perfect time for Kylie to celebrate being single and meet someone new especially since “every guy was hitting on her,” reports say. According to sources, the youngest Jenner turned heads during the party with guys complimenting her all the way.

“Every guy in the place was hitting on her, telling her how gorgeous and sexy she is.”

Apparently, Kylie did enjoy the night to the fullest and even stayed out longer than usual. However, she kind of “wound up with an emotional hangover the next day,” sources added.

“She stayed out super late, but in the morning she missed Tyga. Her sisters are telling her that’s normal and it’s just going to take time. They don’t want her to stay on this roller coaster forever.”

Just a few days after the fun-filled girls night out, Kylie once again enjoyed her time away from Tyga as she was spotted at the PrettyLittleThings launch party. According to reports, Jenner was caught getting cozy with rapper Travis Scott, 24. Sources added that the reality star was flirtatiously sitting on Travis’ lap and even left the venue together.

“If Travis wants Kylie, then he needs to get in line… because Kylie is giving everyone a chance to date her. Kylie is young and impressionable and willing to flirt with many guys, including Travis.”

It remains unclear whether or not Kylie and Travis will hit it off but sources claim it’s a possibility especially since Jenner is allegedly open and willing to go back to the dating scene sooner.

“To say they’re dating would be premature at best,” the source revealed. “[Kylie] wants to be free for the time being, but again, [Travis] would 100 percent have a chance to get her if he put in the time.”

☠ A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Mar 22, 2017 at 12:20am PDT

Despite all the guys who reportedly expressed their interests to date Kylie, it is still worth noting that Tyga is still not completely out of the picture. It can be recalled that the pair has gone through multiple breakups in the past but still ended up rekindling their romance. And since their relationship has been full of ups and downs for three years, many are wondering if they can still make it work this time.

In a recent report by People, a source close to the young entrepreneur revealed that the on and off couple have a “complicated” relationship. Apparently, there has always been too much drama in their relationship which might end things for good.

“When Kylie is happy, they’re happy — but it’s never that simple. There’s always some kind of drama with Kylie and Tyga.”

birthday behavior ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 19, 2016 at 11:23pm PST

The same source also added that Tyga is the only person who can distract Kylie from her work and other commitments, prioritizing him more than anything else. There were also claims that Kylie tends to lose focus and shut everyone around when things are not working out between them. Many believe that this is not good for the reality star in the long run especially now that her career continues to soar.

“When he’s around, that’s all that matters in her world. And she’s in such an incredible position right now — poised to have such incredible success. But when things go awry between those two, Kylie loses focus and turns into a different person. She won’t listen to anyone — it’s like nobody can talk sense into her until they work things out.”

To recall, Kylie recently confirmed her own Keeping Up With The Kardashians spinoff titled Life Of Kylie. The said docu-series will serve as a platform for Jenner to showcase her personal side as well as her journey to being a successful entrepreneur.

???????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 13, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

So far, Kylie Jenner has not confirmed nor denied the rumors linking her to Travis Scott. It also remains unclear whether or not she will get back together with Tyga. Only time will tell what the future holds for this controversial couple.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]