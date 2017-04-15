Miley Cyrus Hacked Pictures: Kate Hudson, Alison Brie And Rosario Dawson Also On Nude Victims List

For some time and with more or less impunity, Hollywood stars have become the perfect victims of hackers who have dedicated their lives to encroach upon celebrities’ private lives and publish intimacies which, in most cases, happen to be photographs of sexual nature. Renowned singer, Miley Cyrus’ hacked pictures have been released on Celeb Jihad. Actresses Kate Hudson and Rodari Dawson and models Suki Waterhouse and Ski Waterhouse are some of the latest victims of these nude hacks as well.

The photos of the ex-Disney star and the rest of famous celebrities have been broadcast on the portal Celeb Jihad. The portal previously had done the same when snapshots of Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried got leaked. In the photos, Cyrus, 24, appears in a recumbent sauna, naked and showing her breasts. In other images, she is also shown changing clothes. It is hoped that the victims will take legal action.

This week also saw filtered photos of the British model Suki Waterhouse and the actress Rosario Dawson. The page featured Suki Waterhouse taking a naked selfie in front of a mirror and Dawson, known for her films Sin City and Men in Black 2, seen with a mask and posing completely naked.

The page also was exposed a photograph of the actress Kate Hudson totally naked, as well as personal snapshots of Sofie Turner and Alison Brie. It is expected that, as Emma Watson did in due course, victimized celebrities will take legal action for these leaks.

Jennifer Lawrence, Kirsten Dunst, Kate Upton, Avril Lavigne, McKayla Maroney, Scarlett Johansson and Ariana Grande, among many other celebrities, have fallen prey to nude hacks. Last February, a hacker was sentenced to nine months in jail for hacking the accounts of some thirty celebrities, including Jennifer Lawrence. The actress was also one of the victims of Ryan Collins, who hacked the iCloud accounts of a hundred famous personalities and was therefore sentenced to 18 months imprisonment.

In 2012, Christopher Chaney, the computer hacker who aired photographs and other documents of Scarlett Johansson and Christina Aguilera, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Chaney, 36, pleaded guilty to charges of identity theft, illegal eavesdropping and improper access to a protected computer.

It is not hard to believe there is sexual content regarding Miley Cyrus floating around on social networks and the dark side of the Internet. Even though this content has not been published by the artist herself on Instagram, there have been a number of occasions where Miley Cyrus has scandalized her own self with images out of tune portraying all corners of her anatomy to the delight of her followers. Does this count as professionalism? There have been contradicting views regarding celebrity hacks. There is one which says such hacks are deliberately carried out for viral marketing and increase massively increase followership while the other side remarks these events as unfortunate mishappenings in the lives of celebrities.

However, the most recent leaked photos of Miley Cyrus are said to have been involuntary. The photographs in question have already been posted by the website Celeb Jihad. It not only includes some of the latest leaks of Miley Cyrus but also brings to light some snapshots of the artist which she posted herself. The website contains highly sexually explicit content of familiar faces including the protagonist Game of Thrones, Sophie Turner, Suki Waterhouse, Rosario Dawson and Alison Brie, as it previously featured Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried.

The question remains, how is it possible that hackers always find access to these kinds of snapshots, even though the content is secured with iCloud? Why has Miley not posted these photos if she has some much stronger on her Instagram? Would one consider them too light?

