Gal Gadot Shares How Beyonce Helped Her Nail That Wonder Woman Role

By now, Gal Gadot has become synonymous with Wonder Woman and it’s difficult to imagine anyone else playing the DC Comics superhero on the big screen, but that wasn’t always the case. There was a time when Gal was just like any other actress, hoping to get that big comic book franchise role and feeling terrified that casting directors wouldn’t recognize her deep love for the role. Now, as Wonder Woman prepares to hit theaters with Ms. Gadot in that starring role, she candidly talks about those early concerns and reveals what part Beyonce played in helping her get that dream role.

Gal Gadot Reveals How Beyonce Helped Her Win Over Wonder Woman Producers

Becoming Wonder Woman took Gal on a long, winding road and, as USA Today shares, the Israeli model turned actress was left feeling more than a little flustered by the auditions. The actress shares that those auditions were blind, meaning she was never told for which part she would be reading. She only knew that the office filled with women of similar ages and looks were all there for the same role.

Understandably, Gadot’s stress levels skyrocketed at this time and, while Diana Prince might have handled the situation with more grace, Gal says only one thing helped her to put things in perspective.

“The director, Zack Snyder, asked me to do a camera test. That was torture. They were looking at six or seven girls, and we were all in separate trailers and were told to stay inside until they called us. Waiting is my enemy Number One, and I was losing my mind. So, I decided to put on Beyoncé,” Ms Gadot said with a smile. “Who runs the world? Girls! I just started to dance, and I let my anxiety go. Thank you, Beyoncé!”

Gal Gadot Didn’t Start Out With Acting Aspirations

In her interview with W Magazine, the Wonder Woman actress reveals that she was on a very different path, before Hollywood came knocking on her door. Sure, Gal was crowned 2004’s Miss Israel, but her true dreams on law and international politics. That all changed with an invitation from a Hollywood director to audition to be a “Bond girl” in Quantum of Solace.

Initially, Gal was put off by the idea of acting in a feature film. She’d never given it much thought and, even if she wanted to pursue it, she now reveals that, at the time, her English wasn’t as fluent as it later became.

“I said, ‘I’m studying law and international relations. I’m way too serious and smart to be an actress, and besides, the script is all in English,'” recalls Ms. Gadot.

Gal didn’t get the part, but she did later get cast in 2009’s Fast & Furious, which ultimately led to her Batman v Superman introduction as Wonder Woman. About becoming the female superhero, Gal says that she knew little about the character and hadn’t been exposed to the DC Comics very much growing up in Israel.

Much like Superman, Wonder Woman was a household name in Israel, but Gal says that’s as far as her knowledge went. She knew nothing of the lore surrounding the character, nor was she very familiar with the plans Warner Bros. had for bringing Diana Prince to the silver screen.

Yet, in the end, director Patty Jenkins can’t imagine any other actress in the role. The Wonder Woman director says Gal perfectly embodies the DC character and just a smile from Gal Gadot is enough to reassure the masses that justice, goodness, and truth will always win out over evil.

Wonder Woman is set to hit theaters on June 2.

