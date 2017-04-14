Prince Harry Getting Engaged To Meghan Markle Soon? A Baby On The Way?

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle getting engaged soon?

Markle’s fans seem to think so after the Suits star announced she’s closing down The Tig, a fashion/travel/beauty blog she’s been writing for three years, as previously reported by OK!.

Meghan Markle made the announcement on her Instagram page and on the blog’s official site, TheTig.com. The actress hasn’t mentioned her reason for ending the blog, causing fans and followers to speculate that she and Prince Harry are planning on getting married soon.

“Thank you to all the supporters of The Tig! From followers to contributors, you have become

friends ❤ It is YOU who have made this Tig community so special. And even though I haven’t

met most of you, for three years I’ve seen your faces and read your comments and hugged you from afar.”

Her farewell announcement on the official site The Tig read as follows.

“To all my Tig friends After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it’s time to say goodbye to The Tig. What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and

frivolity. You’ve made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being “the change you wish to see in the world.” Above all, don’t ever forget your worth – as I’ve told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough. Thank you for everything.”

Before long, Meghan Markle’s followers left comments on her Instagram post to send the actress their well-wishes. As expected, most are sad and frustrated that Harry’s girlfriend is shutting down the site. And without knowing what led to her decision, fans speculated that it’s because she and Harry are getting engaged soon, and some fans said so in their comments.

“Omg! She’s got big announcement coming up! Good luck to her,” wrote one @kendalsky.

Another user wrote, “Now the Princess duties starts (sic) officially… good luck.”

“I hear an engagement is soon what a beautiful couple,” wrote monkeysrus2017.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “having a baby?”

As if engagement rumors aren’t enough, insiders for New Idea claim that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying for a baby. To top it off, they add that the Queen has given them her blessing.

“Having a baby out of wedlock is a break from royal protocol, but the Queen isn’t upset at all,” a palace insider claims. “She’s a modern monarch, and these are modern times.”

According to the publication, Meghan has recently bought the domain tigtos.com so she can use it for a motherhood blog. Her paid advertisements for Bellabeat, a company selling products for pregnant women, also bolstered the baby rumors. Insiders also claimed that her surprise decision to quit acting this year came about because of her plans to get pregnant.

Sources have been telling E! News that Meghan Markle decided to leave Hollywood because she wants to focus on her philanthropy efforts, but palace insiders insist that she left acting for a while to prepare herself for motherhood.

“Meghan has asked to wear less revealing clothes for her final season of Suits,” a production source claims. “We all know why – in case she has a baby bump! ‘We’re all really happy for her. She’s 35 now and having a baby with Harry would be a dream come true.'”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: How they met, how they went public with their romance, and engagement talks

Harry and Markle reportedly met for the first time in May 2016 at the Invictus Games. Months later, in October, relationship rumors started proliferating on the web when the pair were spotted wearing identical bracelets and Harry started following the Suits actress on Instagram. In November 2016, Prince Harry confirmed his relationship with Meghan Markle with a royal statement from the Kensington Palace.

Since then, the media has kept a close eye on Prince Harry and Meghan, and the pair went to great efforts at keeping their relationship private.

That said, it’s certainly ironic that engagement and baby rumors have been fueled by people from the palace, if the claims made by New Idea’s insiders are any indication.

Do you think there’s truth to the rumors that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting engaged soon? Do you believe a baby is on the way? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Images by Nicholas Hunt & Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images]