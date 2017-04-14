‘Friends’ TV Series Is Officially Coming Back As ‘Friends! The Musical’

Great news for Friends TV series lovers — the sitcom comedy is officially coming back to entertain all of you. However, the TV series is not coming for its new season. Instead, the sitcom is officially getting its own off-broadway musical with a working title of Friends! The Musical!

The musical masters, Bob and Tobly McSmith have decided to fulfill the wish of those fans who have been waiting for a Friends reunion. The acclaimed writers have decided to convert the classic sitcom into Friends! The Musical!

During an exclusive interview with the Entertainment Weekly, Tobly McSmith talked about their take on turning the TV series into a musical parody.

“Could we BE more excited about the chance to parody such an important TV show?”

Bob and Tobly McSmith are one of the most prolific composers of musical parodies. Prior to this, they have worked on Showgirls! The Musical!, Full House! The Musical!, and Bayside! The Musical!

Their work on Bayside made them an instant hit in New York as the musical parody ran for three straight years.

Tobly further ensured the fans that the Friends! The Musical! will surely include Janice, Joey, Ross’s Break-up and fat Monica. Apart from this, the upcoming musical will officially have following original songs:

“The Only Coffee Shop in New York City” “How You Doing, Ladies?” — Joey “45 Grove Street” — How Can We Afford This Place “We Were On a Break!” “I’m Gonna Hump U” — Marcel “Oh. My. God. It’s Janice!” — Janice “Will They or Won’t They” — Ross and Rachel “The Ballad of Fat Monica” “Could I BE Anymore…in Love With Monica” — Chandler “the One Where We Make a Million Dollars An Episode” “We’ll Always Be There For You”

The six-time People’s Choice Award-winning show, Friends ended with a double episode featuring Rose Gellar (David Schwimmer) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) having a happy conclusion of their epic romance. The last episode also featured the twin kids of Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) and Monica Gellar (Courtney Cox), and how both Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) and Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) moving on in their respective lives.

The finale episode of Friends aired on May 6, 2004, and ever since then, fans of the sitcom are eagerly hoping to see a reunion or a possible Friends movie. However, the cast and the creators of the show has always denied all such rumors.

Recently Lisa Kudrow shared a message for all those fans who are still hoping to see a new season featuring all the original cast. The 53-year-old Kudrow recently talked about the possibility of a reunion and revealed that Friends Season 11 is not going to happen.

“I feel like I’m just constantly bursting that little bubble of hope, each and every time it’s asked,” explained Kudrow to Heat Magazine. “It’s been 13 years, 13 years of the same question and right now, or in the future, it’s not going to happen. And every time I say that, I get yelled at.”

Kudrow further stated that the characters showed in the classic sitcom got a proper conclusion that they all deserved. However, she did say this that if a reunion happens in the future, it “would be great.”

“It would never work because everyone is on a totally, ridiculous work schedule, that’s the opposite of someone else. It’s even impossible for us to get together for dinner, it’s really hard. It’s six people, how easy is it for you to get six of your friends together?” she further added.

As of this writing, Friends musical is confirmed but the cast and the setting of the most-awaited musical are not yet revealed. Do you think, the original cast of Friends will try to make time from their busy schedule and will come during the opening night? Sound off your views in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Handout/Getty Images]