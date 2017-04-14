‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Philly Romance Is Back, Ashley Ditches Ravi For A Stranger?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week suggest some unexpected romances are bound to happen. After making out with Scott, it might seem unlikely for Phyllis to rekindle her romance with Billy. It appears that one drunken night of passion is not enough to put out the fire between the two. Meanwhile, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is not done playing hot and cold with Ravi. The woman might set her sights on one handsome stranger who is sporting a beard.

Last week’s episodes of The Young and the Restless pursued the storyline involving Adam Newman’s death. The haunt for Adam’s killer is not the only shocking thing in Genoa City. Major changes in the love life of GC residents are bound to happen soon.

Philly Is Back

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Billy (Jason Thomson) would be back together. Philly shippers would be glad to know that the make out session with Scott (Daniel Hall) will not affect their budding romance. Things might have been slow for Philly lately but the heat will be back on soon. In an interview with the cast of The Young and the Restless, Tognoni and Thomson confirmed they will be back in each other’s arms soon.

Ashley’s New Lover

Ashley already received a warning on sending mixed signals. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease she would be hurting Ravi’s feelings again. The show’s head writer Sally Sussman was clear that Ashley and Ravi will not have a happily ever after. While their fate may be disappointing to some The Young and the Restless fans, Ashley is supposed to meet a new flame soon.

Monday’s episode of The Young and the Restless will introduce a bearded stranger whom Ashley needs to do business with. Spoilers suggest that Ashley and this stranger will have a good chemistry between them. The newcomer is going to invite Ashley for dinner.

It’s still unclear whether this man would be Ashley’s new lover or he will just be passing through town. Irrespective of how long the bearded hottie plans to stay, Ravi would feel wounded when he sees Ashley out with another guy. Ravi’s jealousy might bring him and Ashley together or it could be the wake-up call he needs to get over Ashley.

The Young and the Restless spoilers also hint that the handsome stranger is not the only one who will be in GC. Traci (Beth Maitland) will also try to urge Ashley to pursue a relationship with the dashing Ravi. This nudge could be what Ashley needs to make a decision.

Newman Family Drama

The truth is out on Victor’s (Eric Braeden) role in concealing Adam’s killer and helping her escape from her pursuers. Nick (Joshua Morrow), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) are all aware of how Victor helped Chloe in her plight. They are not happy about what happened but they intend to keep it between themselves.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) is still unaware of what Victor has been up to. Ultimately, the secret the family is keeping from her will be revealed soon. The Young and the Restless spoilers hint when Abby learns about what Victor did, she would be hurt. Victor’s betrayal and the Newmans’ distrust would make her feel more of an outsider and she might keep her distance.

TOMORROW ON #YR: Will Victoria break the Newman family pact? https://t.co/Hl678dqcLl pic.twitter.com/VMJee1vFZn — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) April 14, 2017

There are a lot of theories on how writers will resolve the plot concerning Adam Newman in The Young and the Restless. In a prior interview, Sussman stated that she sees no need to bring back the character. Although Michael Muhney who used to play the role is willing to be back on The Young and the Restless, there has been no official confirmation if Adam will be revived. The May sweeps is just around the corner and more The Young and the Restless spoilers about Adam’s faith will be revealed soon.



