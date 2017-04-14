Jinger Duggar’s Pants Make Bigger News Than Wedding Dress, Husband Jeremy Vuolo Ignores Honeymoon Baby Rumor

Pants do not usually make headlines in news — unless you are Jinger Duggar! The 23-year-old Duggar has been shocking Jill & Jessa: Counting On fans with just how frequently she sports pants and shorts, which deviate from her strict upbringing under Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. In fact, pictures of Jinger in pants have been making more news than the ones in which she is wearing her wedding dress!

Growing up, Jinger Duggar was often seen in skirts, like the rest of her sisters. However, ever since she got married to Jeremy Vuolo, she has been favoring a more “masculine” clothing, as the Duggars would describe it.

Check out Jinger sporting a modest gray skirt just a year ago!

The Duggar girls have written about dressing modestly in their book, explaining why they choose to dress in a conservative manner.

“We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary,” they wrote according to Bustle. “We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband… We avoid low-cut, cleavage-showing, gaping, or bare-shouldered tops; and when needed, we wear an undershirt.”

But now, when she is engaged in a much more active state, Jinger prefers wearing pants or shorts. When she and her sisters Jana and Jessa Duggar, her baby nephews Spurgeon and Henry, and brother-in-law Ben Seewald visited Waco, Texas, she was the only one dressed in long mossy pants, showing that she has revamped the wardrobe ever since her wedding.

Best day ever. ???? A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Apr 12, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

Another instance in which Jinger made news with pants was when she appeared on the campus of University of Texas with her husband Jeremy Vuolo. The picture of the couple with a fan quickly circulated on Twitter as one of the rare instances Jinger appeared in shorts and in something that revealed her knees.

Yes, that is Jinger Duggar

Yes, those are shorts…sort of#HellFrozeOver pic.twitter.com/ZfTXEzHWJc — Talk Soup (@TheTalkSoup) March 17, 2017

The star of Jill & Jessa: Counting On will be glad to know that at least she is getting her fans away from honeymoon baby rumors that have been going around for a while. Two weeks ago, the fans began thinking that Jinger was already pregnant with her first baby, which she possibly conceived over the honeymoon.

This is the picture that started the pregnancy speculations.

???? A post shared by jinger nicole {duggar} vuolo (@jingernicolevuolo) on Mar 24, 2017 at 11:33pm PDT

A secret source from In Style Magazine also gave support for this theory, saying that Jinger and Jeremy were saving their baby news for the new season of Jill & Jessa: Counting On.

“Jinger and Jeremy are keeping the news under wraps to promote the upcoming season of Counting On,” an insider told In Touch Weekly. “No one would be surprised if they moved back to Arkansas to be with her family.”

The couple has neither confirmed nor denied this rumor, letting it lie until they can make announcement of any kind.

But the fans can be rest assured that they will be seeing baby girls and boys from the Vuolos in the near future. Both Jinger and Jeremy have stated in the past that they want to nurture a big, loving family, like older Duggar children have already done.

“Well, I love kids. I’m excited for the future, when Jeremy and I are married, to start a family,” she said in August, according to In Touch Weekly.

“We haven’t talked about size, but I know we both love children,” her husband added. “They’re a joy. We’ll have to see what the Lord provides.”

When Jinger gets pregnant, do you think she will continue to wear pants and shorts? Or do you think she will revert back to her old ways? Let us know in the comments section below!

