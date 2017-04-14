Miranda Lambert To Get Married Ahead Of Blake Shelton? Hints Engagement In New Photo

It seems that Miranda Lambert and her boyfriend Anderson East will be getting married ahead of her ex-husband Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. According to a new report, the 28-year-old rhythm & blues artist proposed to the 33-year-old country belle after the recent American Country Music Awards.

The Pistol Annies member took home two major awards at the ACMs – Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for The Weight of These Wings. So there’s something to celebrate about aside from her wins. According to Hollywood Life, Lambert and East are officially engaged. The “What Would It Take” singer took it a step further by getting her an engagement ring.

“Miranda and Anderson had talked about marriage in a casual way, but she never thought it was real,” an insider told OK! Magazine, “But word is he popped the question right after her big night!”

The “Vice” hitmaker recently posted a photo on Instagram where she hinted about their engagement. She shared a photo of her hand and her grandmother’s hand; and started talking about the ring that her grandma gave her. Miranda claims that she only wears it to every important thing she does and her grandmother saw her wearing it at the ACMS which made her smile. Could that important thing be saying “yes” to her boyfriend’s proposal?

East rarely posts photos on Instagram, but he shared a picture with his girlfriend expressing how proud he was of her. Lambert returned the compliment by posting a photo of her giving her man a kiss on the cheek. She thanked him for being supportive and kind.

My sweet handsome date. Thanks @andersoneast for being so supportive and kind. ????????#bamaboy #backtothefarm #texasbama #blueeyes A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Apr 6, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

There were reports that Miranda Lambert hasn’t moved on from Blake Shelton when she thanked her supporters who have shared her heartbreak. However, a source revealed that she is finally over her ex-husband. She feels that Anderson East is more mature than her former hubby even if he is younger. He also allegedly makes her feel so secured.

According to the magazine, the couple is planning to get married in Nashville in the fall once she has finished her tour. After their wedding, Miranda and Anderson may finally focus on having their own kids since she already showed interest in having her own family. Back in October, E! News reported that Lambert and East have been talking about marriage and kids.

“She wants to get married again and have children soon. That has been an open conversation between her and Anderson. He wants the same,” an insider revealed.

“Miranda is very happy with Anderson. They have gotten very close. Her friends think this is the guy for her,” their source added.

While the lovebirds prepare for their wedding, Blake and Gwen seem to have changed their priorities. Instead of getting married, they reportedly want to have a baby first since the “No Doubt” singer may find it difficult to get pregnant because she’s already 47-years-old.

Gwen Stefani already has three children from her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale – Kingston, 10, Zuma, eight, and Apollo, three. She has introduced them to her boyfriend Blake Shelton and hanging out with them made him realize that he wanted his own kid too.

“He knows that Gwen is getting up there in age and would love for her to be safe if the miracle of child birth happens,” a source told Hollywood Life.

“He also has mentioned that he would like to have a daughter if he had the chance to choose,” their source added.

In a previous report from Inquisitr, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s wedding date and other details were revealed. According to Radar Online, they are tying the knot at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills on May 5, 2017. That is just a few weeks away, but it seems that they are not pushing through with their plans, which means that Miranda Lambert and Anderson East may end up getting married before them.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]