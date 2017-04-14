2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival: Lady Gaga’s Set Details Revealed

Details of Lady Gaga’s performance at Southern California’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival have been leaked by a member of her production team. On the eve of her stand in performance at the festival, Richy Jackson, Lady Gaga’s choreographer has spoken to US Weekly sharing some teasers for her upcoming performance. According to Jackson, one day out from the superstar’s debut Coachella performance, Gaga and her team are in “full rehearsal mode.”

“It’s really like no sleep. We’re going to rehearse … literally until they say, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, Lady Gaga.'”

Jackson remained tight-lipped on the finer points of Gaga’s Coachella plan, but did hint that the star was constantly adapting her choreography, so the show is unlikely to be like anything audiences have seen before.

“I’ve made changes to pre-existing choreography, especially with her, since the beginning. I’m always recreating bodies of work, even on older material. Because I feel like you have to shift it. And for those who’ve never seen her it’s a new routine, but for those who have seen her, they get to see some new stuff as well.”

Coachella Baby ✌️ A post shared by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Apr 9, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

Gaga’s knack for adapting her performance to the setting, most notably her football-themed performance at the 51st Super Bowl in February have many guessing whether the Joanne singer’s Coachella performance will be desert themed. To this, Jackson remained coy; saying only that the performance is going to be “for Coachella.”

“It’s going to be a ‘for Coachella moment’ and then when we get to the tour it’s going to be a whole new ballgame.”

When asked if the “Joanne” singer planned to deliver the same show to audiences on both weekends, or switch it up, the choreographer gave no details.

“You never know. You never know what we’re going to do over here! We may keep it the same, we may change it!”

After originally being billed as one of the Saturday headliners, the Lemonade singer one-time Gaga collaborator Beyoncé was forced to pull out of her Coachella appearances on the advice of her doctors due to her pregnancy. Amid intense speculation over who would be filling the top spot, Gaga tweeted a Coachella poster confirming she would be stepping up to fill in with her notorious live show.

While some have mused that other artists such as Rihanna may have been a more fitting substitute for a crowd expecting Beyoncé, Jackson explained he didn’t feel obliged to design the performance around audience expectations, rather that he built the show to appeal to “the Coachella audience member.”

“Whether you were there to see Beyoncé or any other act, it’s still the experience of Coachella. It attracts a certain kind of fan that wants to be out in the desert and experience art and music in a different way. It’s more thinking about the Coachella-goer.”

While Gaga’s setlist from her performance at this year’s Super Bowl was made up mostly of classics from her 2011 album Born This Way, her impending Joanne world tour for her album of the same name means the singer could likely use her appearance at Coachella as a warm up for the softer, more honest tracks she will be touring with Joanne.

Meanwhile, in the lead up to Saturday’s performance Gaga has been spotted exiting the Epione office, a Beverly Hills cosmetic surgery reportedly popular with the Kardashian family. While it is unclear whether the star has had any procedures in preparation for her Coachella appearance, one noticeable change is the brunette locks Gaga is rocking.

Lady Gaga plays Coachella Saturday April 15th and 22nd at 11:20 P.M. on the Coachella stage.

[Featured Image by Darron Cummings/AP Images]