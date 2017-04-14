Lisa Rinna Of ‘RHOBH’ Spends Time With Daughters Delilah And Amelia

It’s no secret that Lisa Rinna likes to be the center of attention. The 53-year-old actress made her first on-screen appearance in 1985 and hasn’t stopped since. The younger generation knows her best as one of the cast members on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Others might recognize her from her time on the soap opera Days of our Lives or the Aaron Spelling ’90s drama, Melrose Place.

The Real Housewives isn’t the only reality TV that Rinna has on her resume. She made it to the semi-finals on Season 2 of Dancing with the Stars and appeared in The Celebrity Apprentice 4 in 2011 and All-Star Celebrity Apprentice in 2014.

When she’s not appearing on television, Lisa Rinna can often be found spending time with her two daughters, Delilah Belle Hamlin, 18, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 15. Both girls are absolutely stunning, and from Rinna’s Facebook and Twitter feeds, you can tell she likes showing them off.

Just a few days ago, while fitting in some beach time, Renna posted a bikini pic with her daughter, Delilah. The picture went viral and many headlines were about how the pair looked more like sisters than mother and daughter. OK! magazine went so far to write that Lisa and Delilah looked like twins in the Facebook photo.

Delilah Belle recently signed with IMG Models, which also represents huge names like Gisele, Kate Moss, and Gigi Hadid. Gigi is also a daughter of the Real Housewives franchise, her mother being Yolanda Hadid from RHOBH. Delilah did a little bit of modeling before she signed with IMG, appearing in Teen Vogue while being represented by Elite Model Management. She has also walked a few catwalks, as viewers saw in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills finale, where Delilah walked in the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show.

Rinna’s other daughter, 15-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin, was spotted out with her mom just yesterday. The two were seen walking around Beverly Hills together. Just like her big sister, Amelia also models. Although she has not yet signed with any agencies, she did walk in Milan with Delilah at the Dolce & Gabbana show. There’s no doubt that her modeling portfolio will fill up fast, as she looks like she was born to be walking the catwalk and gracing the covers of fashion magazines.

When it comes to Delilah and Amelia’s modeling, Lisa Rinna told Entertainment Tonight that she hasn’t done a thing to help advance the girls careers.

“I didn’t do anything to help them do anything, to be honest,” Rinna admits. “They’ve done everything on their own. They work very hard.”

A former model herself, Rinna is no stranger to being a cover girl. While six months pregnant with Delilah, Rinna posed nude in Playboy and also appeared on the cover. Then, in May of 2009, at the age of 45, Rinna made her way back to the magazine and again appeared on the cover.

The father of the two beauties is Rinna’s husband of 20 years, Harry Hamlin. The 65-year-old actor was married twice before he wed Lisa Rinna, but the third time must have been a charm, as the couple has been married since 1997. He has one other child, a 36-year-old son named Dimitri Alexander Hamlin. The son was from a previous long-term relationship with actress Ursula Andress. Hamlin and Andres never married, but were together for nearly five years.

The latest season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has wrapped up and one of the reunion shows has already aired. There are two more reunions to go, and they will likely be filled with lots of drama. At least Rinna has her happy family to turn to when things get a little heated.

[Featured Image by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger]