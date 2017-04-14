Sugar Bear Ends Up Screaming At Pumpkin, Ripping Off Shirt At Reunion Show

It is obvious watching Mama June: From Not to Hot that she isn’t getting along with Sugar Bear very well. The two have had their issues over the years, and have moved on. Sugar Bear is now married to someone new. People shared that on the Mama June: From Not to Hot reunion show things are going to get pretty wild.

On the reunion show, Mama June will sit down with Sugar Bear and also his new wife Jennifer Lamb to talk about things. Sugar Bear is the father of Alan Thompson, also known as Honey Boo Boo, so the two need to try to work through their differences. Spoilers are out that things are going to get pretty bad, but it is actually Sugar Bear and Pumpkin that end up yelling at each other.

In the preview, Pumpkin is heard saying “Okay, I swear to f—ing God.” Sugar Bear and Pumpkin end up screaming and yelling at each other to the point where a security guard has to hold her back. It is obvious that these two just aren’t going to get along. Mama June gets up screaming “No” and then says, “You touch her, I swear to God! I will f—ing kill you!” Next she says, “F— you, you dumb piece of s—. That’s why you’re a f—ing piece of s— father!” This is when things get crazy, and Sugar Bear rips his shirt off saying “C’mon then.” Sugar Bear is taken off to take a break and Pumpkin continues to scream at him.

Pumpkin ends up crying to a bodyguard, and Mama June is looking for Honey Boo Boo. It does appear that she isn’t there, which is great because nobody wants her to see what went down at all.

This is all happening after Mama June accused Sugar Bear of being abusive while they were together. Too Fab shared the details about what she shared happened. While on The Wendy Williams Show, Mama June revealed some big accusations against Sugar Bear. She was asked if Sugar Bear was abusive toward her and she answered shocking everyone saying, “very emotionally and physically. There was a lot of stuff that was hid for many many years.”

After that, Mama June went on to share a lot more that shocked everyone. Here is what she had to say about it all.

“Pumpkin’s eye was his fault. The car wreck. Several things that happened on Honey Boo Boo that was covered up. Y’all think it’s been crazy getting to know the real side of Sugar Bear, that wasn’t shown on ‘Honey Boo Boo’ and y’all got to see a little bit on ‘Marriage Boot Camp. I wanted to show the real side that we have hid for so many years.”

Another shocker that Mama June revealed was that Sugar Bear doesn’t even have a relationship with Alana anymore. These two were spending time together, but it sounds like that is over now as well. June teased that a lot will come out in this episode. Sugar Bear did share his side of the story saying, “June is saying these things because she’s pissed at me. I never hurt any kid. The abuse allegations are not true. It is not true, any of it. June won’t let me see or talk to Alana.”

Are you surprised to hear the way that things end up going on the big reunion show on Mama June: From Not to Hot? Do you think that they will ever work through their differences so that Alana can have a relationship with both of her parents?

