Altanta Shooting At Rapid Transit Station Reported, One Dead [Breaking]

A shooting incident occurred earlier today in Atlanta at a Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) station.

One person was killed while three others were wounded, according to authorities, in the incident on the Blue Line.

The suspect opened fire with a handgun on board a MARTA train about 4:30 p.m. Eastern time at the Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA station just as the train pulled out of the station. Cops arrested a suspect at the next stop, the West Lake station, although some news accounts indicate that West Lake was where the shooting occurred.

“Witnesses said the suspect tried to run, but tripped, and that’s when officers were able to take him into custody,” WSB-TV Channel 2 reported about the incident in southwest Atlanta.

“Passengers said they scrambled for safety once gunshots rang out,” NBC affiliate WXIA, 11Alive, reported.

The other victims are said to be stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital. Authorities have yet to determine a motive for the shooting at the MARTA station. Detectives are seeking to determine if this was a random or targeted shooting. The victims as well as the gunman are apparently in the age-30 range.

Another passenger was apparently injured in the panic that occurred after the gunman opened fire on the train and other travelers tried to get out of the line of fire.

#Breaking: One dead -man in his 30s–in MARTA train shooting , 3 injured @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/g0yasVAgCh — Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) April 13, 2017

“Atlanta television station WGCL quoted witnesses as saying the shooter appeared to open fire randomly at train passengers,” Reuters detailed.

MARTA officials temporarily closed the station following the shooting and deployed buses to transfer passengers to other stations in the MARTA network.

Updated info: MARTA victim is 38 year old Zachariah Hunnicutt, per his mother. pic.twitter.com/Beq2mnhZJa — Matt Johnson (@MJohnsonWSB) April 13, 2017

“Cedric Peterson, who was on the train during the incident, said the suspect walked into the train calmly and was listening to headphones and ‘bopping his head.’ He said there was ‘no argument, no fussing,'” the Daily Mail explained.

Family members of victim Zachariah Hunnicutt, who was traveling with his girlfriend and his sister, now say that the gunman targeted him, WXIA reported in an update. “‘He worked with him and they had altercations,’ said one woman who said her sister was dating the victim. ‘It was like he was aiming at me, my sister and her boyfriend.'” His girlfriend was one of the passengers wounded in the attack.

Details are still unfolding : Watch this space for further updates about the shooting on the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority train.