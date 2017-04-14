‘Survivor 34’ Spoilers: ‘There’s A New Sheriff In Town,’ Clues On Final 6 Revealed

Survivor spoilers this week show that the two tribes on Season 34 of the hit CBS show Survivor: Game Changer will become one next week with a merge of the two tribes. We are also hearing word that clues for who the final six in this season’s Survivor: Game Changer might be. This, after an explosive week where seasoned Survivor fans witnessed a Survivor first.

For the first time in 34 seasons, a member of the transgender community, Zeke Smith, was outed as transgender at tribal council by one of his own castmates Jeff Varner, and CBS aired it. The moment was a game changer for third-time Survivor contestant and North Carolina native Jeff Varner, who was ousted ahead of next week’s merge.

With both tribes becoming one in the next episode, alliances will shift among the two tribes, and so will the alpha roles. One survivor will be quoted saying, “There’s a new sheriff in town” after the tribes merge next week reports TV.com.

Fans this week are still reeling from one of the most shocking tribal councils yet in Survivor history. Survivor: Game Changer has been in itself one of the most shocking seasons to date, with every tribal council bringing a new game to the table to add to Survivor history. This week, tribal council in episode 7 of Survivor 34 left everyone in tears, with some castaways still quite emotional over how this week’s tribal council played out.

This week’s tribal council concluded without a vote, after 50-year-old Jeff Varner from North Carolina, an openly gay man, outed his fellow castaway Zeke Smith as being transgender. It was a shocking moment for both the castaways and seasoned fans of the show. For Jeff Varner, Survivor: Game Changer is his third stint on the hit CBS show.

He first appeared in Season Two, Survivor: Australia, and also appeared on Season 31, Survivor: Second Chances. Jeff was on the chopping block heading into this week’s tribal council, and pulled out every punch, trying to make his fellow castaway Zeke Smith appear deceptive by not coming out as transgender.

He then outed him as a member of the transgender community. That was a game changer for Jeff Varner, who was ousted from Survivor after a unanimous open vote from the castaways.

In his interview after appearing on the season, Jeff Varner said his intention was to soak up the surroundings and enjoy the “beauty, and energy of being part of this landmark series.” He also said the following, on what he was most proud of for his appearance on Survivor: Game Changer.

“Being chosen by America by far! Also my instinctual gameplay. My ability to control a volatile group of people and be the determining factor as to who went home on the first two boots.”

Jeff’s regrets are “going too hard too soon” and “playing with too much emotion in the beginning.” But after this week, Jeff Varner may have one more regret to the list, and has been devastated over his impulsive move to out Zeke Smith for game play. He wrote an apology on his social media after this week’s episode.

“Yep. I did that. And I offer my deepest, most heart-felt apologies to Zeke Smith, his friends and life allies, his family, and to all those who my mistake hurt and offended. I recklessly revealed something I mistakenly believed everyone already knew…..Let me be clear, outing someone is assault. It robs a strong courageous person of their power and protection and opens them up to discrimination and danger…I am profoundly sorry.”

Jeff Varner has also revealed, since the airing, that both he and Zeke Smith received therapy, paid for by CBS after the incident. Watch his candid and emotional interview about that here.

The only thing that Survivor fans can count on this season is that there is a surprise and twist around every corner. But that doesn’t stop seasoned fans from working out their own Survivor spoilers from week to week. A savvy fan on a Survivor Reddit group has two sources they have been in contact with that have revealed clues on the final six castaways in Survivor: Game Changer. The Redditer is “95 % confident” in their sources.

The fan reporting those Survivor spoilers says that the final six in Season 34 will be Cirie Fields, Aubry Bracco, Tai Trang, Troyzan Robertson, Brad Culpepper, and Sarah Lacina, in no specific order. There also appears to be a majority alliance right now built around Brad Culpepper that includes Sierra Dawn-Thomas, Troyzan, Cirie Fields, and Aubry Bracco. Tai Trang and Sarah are said to be pulled into that alliance upon the merge this coming week.

One source also says that next week, Ozzy Lusth may have something to worry about when the merged tribe attends tribal council. Ozzy Lusth is rumored to be the next castaway to see their torch go out at tribal council. Ozzy very narrowly escaped the chopping block this week, and may have even been sent home were it not for Jeff Varner’s major moment.

Watch Jeff Varner talk about that moment in the day immediately following the shooting of that tribal council that would be Jeff Varner’s Survivor game changer.

Survivor spoilers other than the speculated final six that will appear are still hard to come by with one of the most tight-lipped shows of CBS history. The season finale of Survivor: Game Changer will air May 24 and will be two hours long. The next episode of this season will air April 19 on CBS, where, “There’s a New Sheriff in Town.” Who do you think believes they are the new sheriff in town?

[Feature Image by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images]