Britney Spears Edges Closer To ‘Piece Of Me’ End, But Still Under Father’s Care Through Conservatorship

Britney Spears’ mega-successful Piece of Me Las Vegas residency is set to take its final bow at the end of the year, but the singer has yet to regain full control of her once-manic life following her 2008 conservatorship.

Nearly nine years after her reported mental breakdown, the “Gimme More” singer and All-New Mickey Mouse Club alum, 35, is still said to be guided under the legal restraints that were suggested by her father, Jamie Spears, the New York Post alleges.

“The singer [recently] announced that her Piece of Me show will conclude in December after a four-year run,” the Post adds, “[but] Britney remains under the conservatorship of her father, Jamie Spears, set up after her mental [health troubles].”

Spears’ assumed mind-related malady began to display itself most prominently during and after the recording of Blackout, her 2007 LP that features that the aforementioned “Gimme More,” and purportedly hit the first of several fever pitches when a disoriented Britney attempted to pull off the first live performance of the club banger at that year’s MTV Video Music Awards, to disastrous results.

By 2008, following a heavily publicized shearing of Spears’ luxurious locks and a 5150 hold being ordered on her after she refused to return her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, to their father, ex-back-up dancer Kevin Federline, after a January custody visit, Britney was clearly in no position to look after her own well-being or her fiances, which led Jamie to taking over her care both physically and legally through the court-mandated conservatorship.

“According to the arrangement, which is typically used to protect the old, the mentally disabled or the extremely ill,” an August 2016 New York Times report explains, “Ms. Spears cannot make key decisions, personal or financial, without the approval of her conservators: her father, Jamie Spears, and a lawyer, Andrew M. Wallet.”

Since then, Britney has recorded and released four albums, and headed two world tours, before settling in Vegas at the end of December 2013 for her Piece of Me shows.

Additionally, she has gone on to regain full custody of her sons (with Federline now seemingly assuming the role of the partial parent), and been in several romantic relationships; including a failed engagement with businessman Jason Trawick in 2013, who co-ran the conservatorship with Jamie Spears for a time, and her current relationship with model Sam Asghari, who appeared with Britney in her “Slumber Party” video.

Nonetheless, despite both her professional and personal accomplishments, Jamie Spears has let to hand control back to his daughter; although, by the telling of a supposed Britney insider, that’s just the way she wants it.

“Yes, she’s still under the conservatorship,” the source shared, “but she’s happy because everything is taken care of for her. She’s in a Britney bubble. She’s healthy, she just celebrated another year of sobriety, and she’s dating a handsome guy, model and personal trainer.”

That happiness purportedly comes at a hefty price, however: Nearly $130,000 annually to both her dad and Andrew Wallett to manage her affairs from everything she buys, including, “Starbucks’ [drinks] to a song on iTunes,” to what she ultimately does next in her career, which manager Larry Rudolph, in a days-old sit down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to officially announce Piece of Me‘s closing, says is currently up in the air.

“We are done with this show,” Rudolph relayed to the publication, “and our next move is undecided. She might tour, she might work on a new album, [who knows?] It’s too early to talk specifics about anything.”

Specifically and incidentally, the entertainer’s next move will officially see her taking control of a handful of arenas in Asia this June and July, as the Strait Times notes. Reps for Britney Spears could not be reached for comment by the Post regarding the conservatorship.

