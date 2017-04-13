Jennifer Garner Files For Divorce From Ben Affleck, Plans To Share Custody Of Their Three Kids

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner aren’t getting back together. Following several months of rumors claiming the couple could soon make amends, Garner has officially filed documents to end her marriage and Affleck has responded.

While the high-profile couple has remained on good terms in the years since their split, Garner shut down the ongoing rumors of a future reconciliation when she filed for divorce on April 13.

According to a report by TMZ, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are ending their marriage but when it comes to their future, things between them “could not be more amicable.” As the outlet explained, both parties filed documents without a lawyer and Garner’s petition for divorce mirrored Affleck’s response to her papers.

“The petition and response were filed together, which means it was coordinated,” TMZ explained to readers.

During their 11-year marriage, Ben Affleck and Jennifer welcomed three children together, 11-year-old Violet, eight-year-old Seraphina Rose, and five-year-old Samuel, and as they move forward, the former couple is reportedly planning to share both joint and legal custody of their brood.

Although Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner didn’t list a date of separation on their documents, they publicly acknowledged they had called it quits on their marriage in June 2015. At the time, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner released a statement to E! News, who suggested they had actually been living apart for 10 months prior to the confirmation as part of a trial separation.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner said in their statement. “We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time.”

According to TMZ‘s report, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner left the option of spousal support open so that the judge on their case could make a decision in regard to the issue prior to the finalization of their divorce.

“There is no prenup, which means all of their earnings during their marriage will be split 50/50, unless they agree otherwise,” the outlet explained, adding that Ben Affleck made substantially more than Jenifer Garner during their marriage.

While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner appear to be on the same page about their breakup, they reportedly remain in negotiations when it comes to their financial settlement. That said, TMZ said there were “strong signals” that their divorce would not be dealt with in court. Instead, a mediator will likely help the estranged couple navigate thought their split and make key decisions for their future.

In February of last year, months after her breakup from Ben Affleck was confirmed, Jennifer Garner spoke to Vanity Fair magazine about their time together and the rumors of an affair between Affleck and their former nanny Christine Ouzounian.

“It was a real marriage,” Jennifer Garner said at the time. “It wasn’t for the cameras. And it was a huge priority for me to stay in it. And that did not work.”

As for “nannygate,” which was thrust into the spotlight weeks after Garner and Affleck confirmed their breakup, the actress said the rumors began long after their marriage had ended.

“Let me just tell you something,” Garner said. “We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny. She had nothing to do with our decision to divorce. She was not a part of the equation. Bad judgment? Yes. It’s not great for your kids for [a nanny] to disappear from their lives.”

“I have had to have conversations about the meaning of ‘scandal,'” Jennifer Garner added.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]