‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Next Two Weeks: Victor Panics – Philly Reunites

The Young And The Restless spoilers for the next two weeks show hot couple Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) take a run at each other again. Gina Tognoni and Jason Thompson revealed in a recent interview with Global News that the duo will revisit their affair on Monday, April 17. They seemed to tease more, but it seems unlikely that Billy will hop back in bed with Phyllis anytime soon.

The Young And The Restless Comings And Goings

The Young And The Restless spoilers for the next few weeks promise some returning faces to Genoa City. Former Married With Children star David Faustino is back as GC Buzz‘s shady producer, Howard Green. Bern Hermes returns as Benjamin Hochman, a businessman who was looking at an investment in Fenmore’s. Beth Maitland is back as Traci Abbott next week, but she’s not in Genoa City.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Erika Girardi returns on April 24 as Farrah Dubose. Then, in longer term casting news, The Young and The Restless spoilers from Soap Opera Digest disclose that Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) and Cane Ashby’s (Daniel Goddard) twins are hit with a major case of soap opera rapid aging syndrome (SORAS). May 24 debuts the new Mattie and Charlie, played by Lexie Stevenson and Noah Alexander Gerry as the now teen twins.

Ashley Sees Some Action Out Of Town

The Young And The Restless spoilers have Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) still out of town with Ravi Shapur (Abhi Sinha), who’s looking hot thanks to his makeover. A mysterious bearded man asks Ashley out to dinner. Is this newcomer a rival for Ashley’s heart? Ravi might be crushed. Also, Ashley sees her sister, Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland), who weighs in on Ashley and Ravi’s potential romance.

Traci likes Ravi despite Jack Abbott’s (Peter Bergman) dire warnings about her dating an employee. The Young And The Restless spoilers predict that Traci tells Ashley she thinks Ravi doesn’t have to be Mr. Right, but he could be Mr. Right Now. Traci tells Ashley this could be something light and fun with a different type of guy than she usually dates. Ashley gives Traci’s advice some thought.

Victor Struggles And The Family Piles On

The Young And The Restless spoilers promise after Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) is blocked from Reed Hellstrom’s (Tristan Lake Leabu) party, he sends a new car to his grandson. Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) devastates Reed when she says he can’t keep it. Later, Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) lays into Victor, calling him a liar and a SOB. Nikki is not softening her stance on The Mustache.

Little does the family know, Victor has done so much worse when it comes to Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson), and Victor is desperate to cover his tracks, so the truth doesn’t come out. To do so, The Young And The Restless spoilers say Victor needs to leave Genoa City for a bit. Other spoilers reveal Chloe will not be coming back in handcuffs. Chloe Mitchell is done at Y&R for now, but could return at a much later date.

Victor comes clean and the Newman Family will never be the same today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/G4FTg5oZV6 — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) April 11, 2017

Sex And Secrets In Genoa City

Fresh The Young And The Restless spoilers reveal a secret falls into the wrong hands, but with so many secrets abounding right now, which is it? Bella’s paternity? Christian’s paternity? Victor plotting with Chloe? Also, Reed’s secret admirer begins to get obsessive, and Cane worries that Juliet Helton (Laur Allen) could still wreck his marriage and that has him stressed out. Billy makes a confession this week.

According to new The Young And The Restless spoilers from Soap She Knows, Billy is stuck on Vikki, despite problems this week, because she’s hiding the Victor-Chloe secret from him. That means Phyllis must face reality about both Billy and Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall), who only kissed her because of the Scotch. Scott is more into Sharon Newman (Sharon Case), despite his mom pushing him at Phyllis. Scott asks Sharon out on a movie date, and she accepts.

Don’t miss any new episodes of the CBS soap to see how these The Young And The Restless spoilers for the next two weeks turn out.

[Featured Image by Lionel Cironneau/AP Images]