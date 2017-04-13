‘Teen Mom OG’: Maci Bookout Drops A Huge Bombshell About Having More Kids

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout revealed some very exciting news this week. The MTV personality, who is currently the mother of three children, Bentley, Jade, and Maverick, says she still wants to expand her family.

According to People Magazine, the Teen Mom OG mom says she is done having children biologically, but that doesn’t mean she won’t be a mother again. In fact, Bookout, who married her husband Taylor McKinney last year, wants more children. Maci recently revealed that while she won’t be getting pregnant again, she and Taylor are exploring adoption as a way to add to their family in the future.

“We’ve both have talked about adoption or fostering in the future, down the road, but we’re not [having kids] biologically. For both of us, it’s one of those things where if we are capable of providing a stable home, healthy relationships and some hope for a child who may not have that or ever experienced it, then we want to.”

Of course we had to get a quick round of golf in on our last day in Puerto Rico ????️‍♀️⛳️????️ Our @ttmlifestyle golf shirts make it even better! #thingsthatmatter @tmon3yyy A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on Mar 3, 2017 at 9:27am PST

Maci Bookout says that she and husband Taylor McKinney feel strongly about adoption because they’ve seen people close to them who have fostered and adopted children. They have also learned a lot from their strong friendship with their Teen Mom OG co-stars, Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell. The couple famously placed their oldest daughter Carly up for adoption when they were teenagers and documented the heartbreaking process on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. Since that time, Catelynn and Tyler have gotten married and welcomed another child, daughter Nova. The pair continue to be strong advocates for adoption, and have even talked about adopting a child themselves.

“I have family that has fostered and adopted children and we have friends that have adopted or fostered, so we’ve kind of been introduced to that aspect of it through them,” she explained. “Also watching Catelynn and Tyler‘s story and seeing how for them to be so strong and selfless to make that decision for Carly, and to see how proud they were to be able to give something like that to your daughter [helped].”

The Teen Mom OG star also revealed that she has been blessed enough to have a good life, and that sharing that life with a child who needs parents would something she is very interested in doing. Maci adds that sharing that experience with her three children is also something she believes very strongly in.

happy halloween from Charlie Brown, Lucy, and Thing One! had so much fun Trick or Treating with family & friends! #missjaydecarter #mrmaverick #bennybaby ???? @tmon3yyy ???? A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on Oct 31, 2016 at 7:09pm PDT

“If we are able to do that then why would we not?” Bookout said of her possible plans to adopt. “Plus, I think introducing our children to something like that and giving them that experience and for other child to be able to have a sibling or healthy relationships with other children … all kids deserve that. If we can give it to them then why wouldn’t we?”

Of course, Maci Bookout isn’t the only Teen Mom OG star who has gone public with the thought of adoption. Maci’s co-star, Farrah Abraham, has revealed for years that she wants to adopt another child. Farrah, who is one of the only stars of the franchise to not have a second child, has revealed in the past that she plans to welcome another child into her family via adoption. Recently, Abraham admitted to OK! Magazine that she’s put her adoption plans on hold to focus on her business ventures, but says that she and daughter Sophia are still planning to add another member to their family when she’s a bit older and the time feels right.

What are your thoughts on Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout’s plans to possibly adopt a child with her husband Taylor McKinney in the future?

[Featured Image by MTV Television Network]