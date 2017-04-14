Coachella 2017: Everything You Need To Know About The Music And Arts Festival

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2017 will take place April 14-16 and April 21-23. The festival is held at Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA. This year is the 17th year for the festival and concert goers have an amazing lineup to look forward to. Headliners include Radiohead, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar.

On Friday, April 14 and 21, Radiohead will headline the festival. 2017 will mark the third time that Radiohead has headlined Coachella. Over 50 other bands will make up the lineup for April 14 and 21, including Father John Misty, Travis Scott, Empire of the Sun, Little Dragon, Dillon Francis, and many more.

On Saturday, April 15 and 22, the headliner will be Lady Gaga. It was announced to Billboard in February that Gaga would replace Beyonce as a headliner at Coachella. Beyonce made it public that she was pregnant with twins and therefore would not be able to perform. Others performing on April 15 and 22 include Bon Iver, The Head and the Heart, Future, DJ Snake, Two Door Cinema Club and more.

Sunday, April 16 and 23 will see Kendrick Lamar as the days headliner. Lamar made a great impression last year at Coachella when he showed up for a performance with Ice Cube. The hip-hop artist had his own set at the festival back in 2012, but never as a headliner. Lorde, Future Islands, New Order, Justice, Porter Robinson, and Hans Zimmer are just a few of the others who will perform on April 16 and 23.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is one big party in the desert. It all started in 1999 and there has been a festival every year since then with the exception of 2000. One of the best ways to experience Coachella is by camping on-site. This way, you get to have four days of fun with lots of extra amenities. Those who choose to camp get a campground DJ, access to showers, access to wi-fi, water refill stations, a vintage market with a bunch of one-of-a-kind goodies, and an activities tent with games and daily contests.

If you arrive at Coachella and realize you forgot something, no worries. The on-site camping grounds also offer a general store that is open daily from 7 a.m. until 3 a.m. The general store sells toiletries, camping supplies, chargers, batteries, food, clothing, and just about anything else you might want or need.

If camping isn’t your thing, Coachella has a list of nearly 20 hotels near Indio, CA to choose from. The rates range in price from as low as $150 a night all the way up to $1,000 per night.

There are a lot of other things to do at Coachella other than listen to music. For the foodies, Coachella offers over 100 food vendors. Attendees can choose from tacos, sandwiches, pizza, burgers, vegan or vegetarian dishes and much more. If you work up a thirst, Coachella has a huge craft beer selection as well as lots of speciality cocktails.

For the art lovers, Coachella has unique displays from up-and-coming artists as well as from established artists. The artwork is located all throughout the festival grounds. This year, some of the featured artists are Gustavo Prado, Terri Chiao and Adam Frezza.

The festival grounds open up each day at 11 a.m. and the headlining act usually ends a little after midnight. And rain or shine, the show will go on.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has turned in to a long running tradition that brings people together from all over the world. What started off as something small for those who enjoy the arts, has now become a huge, three day festival that keeps getting bigger and better each year.

