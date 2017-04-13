Brad Pitt Is Not Dating Sienna Miller Or Kate Hudson After Angelina Jolie Divorce

Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller faced rumors of a romance earlier this month but on Tuesday, the actress told a very different story to press.

Although Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller are professionally tied due to her latest film, The Lost City of Z, which was produced by Pitt’s production company Plan B, Miller dismissed rumors of a romance as “silly” days ago.

“I’m not going to even dignify it with a response. It’s predictable and silly,” she told Page Six during Cinema Society’s screening of the film.

One day prior, Page Six claimed Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller attended a group dinner for the film in Los Angeles where they were spotted “heavily enjoying each other’s company” and “talking to each other all night.”

Brad Pitt parted ways with Angelina Jolie in September 2016 after over a decade of dating and two years of marriage. A short time later, Brad Pitt faced rumors of a romance with Kate Hudson but after the reports failed to generate any proof of a relationship, Hudson went public with another man. Meanwhile, Jolie has also been linked to a couple of famous faces, including Johnny Depp, who also endured a messy divorce in 2016, and Jared Leto.

Although Brad Pitt has not yet confirmed a post-divorce relationship, nor has any solid evidence surfaced, a report on Thursday claimed the actor recently got back to the dating game.

“[Brad Pitt] has been dating a bit, but he is extremely careful to keep it secret,” another insider explained to Page Six on April 13. “He’s focused on his kids, and he’s happy — now that he has settled his divorce from Angelina — to be out of the public eye.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share six children, Maddox, 15; Pax, 13; Zahara, 12; Shiloh, 10; and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Following Brad Pitt’s split from his former wife, Page Six claimed the actor was contacted by several of his ex-girlfriends, including Kate Hudson, Juliette Lewis, Christina Applegate, Thandie Newton, and Gwyneth Paltrow. However, when it comes to rekindling an old flame, Brad Pitt is simply not interested.

“[Brad Pitt] isn’t interested [in rekindling with any exes]. No partying, no fun. Just work and parenting,” an insider said.

As for Brad Pitt’s former wife, who recently faced allegations of a secret relationship with someone who she could soon marry, a source weeks ago claimed that the actress is doing her best to put her kids first as she opens herself up to being in love again.

“[Angelina Jolie] has many interests and many concerns in life and is mostly concerned with being a mom first, but she is also human and like everyone else she wants to be in love,” a source told Hollywood Life last month. “There is nobody in particular on the radar, but she is allowing herself to have all options open as she begins to dive into a future romantic life.”

At the time of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s breakup last year, rumors swirled in regard to Pitt’s alleged on-set affair with actress Marion Cotillard, his co-star in Allied. For several months leading up to the couple’s split, Pitt and Cotillard were said to be acting inappropriate, but after the divorce was announced, Cotillard quickly shut down rumors blaming her for the end of Pitt and Jolie’s marriage and revealed on Instagram she was dating and expecting her second child with longtime boyfriend Guillaume Canet.

“He is my love, my best friend, the only one that I need,” Cotillard wrote of Canet. “I do very much wish that [Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt], both whom I deeply respect, will find peace in this very tumultuous moment.”

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]