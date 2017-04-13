Have You Run Out Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Theories? Why Not Try This New Fan Theory Generator

When it comes to out there fan theories for television shows, Game of Thrones pretty much wins everything. But, just when you thought fans had exhausted all the theories out there in relation to this TV show, a new theory generator has been developed that helps add a whole new level to crazy Game of Thrones fan theories.

Have you ever watched Game of Thrones, or read the books and then fantasized about all the possible scenarios in an effort to try and work out the — at times — confusing world of Westeros by inventing your own fan theories? Were there moments when you wondered if you have really found all of the theories out there in the Game of Thrones universe?

Well, the answer is you probably haven’t.

Not if the latest Game of Thrones fan theory generator, Theories Are Coming, is anything to go by.

Theories Are Coming was created by a small group of developers according to Gizmodo and is a great starting point if you want to check out some of the crazier theories out there in the Game of Thrones universe.

Within the scope of the Theories Are Coming generator, there are plenty of options for wish fulfillment. Take, for example, Petyr Baelish. During most of HBO’s Game of Thrones, fans have wished Petyr dead. He has managed to weasel his way through many situations and created much horror and despair for other, more liked, characters. And, always, he has come out the other end without much of a blemish to his name. Considering other characters in Game of Thrones have wound up dead for much less, let’s imagine a world where Petyr Baelish is secretly dead. And this is what the Theories Are Coming generator had to say about that.

“Who wants Sansa dead? Cersei, who believes that she had a part in Joffrey’s murder. Who has been spending a lot of time with Sansa lately? Petyr Baelish. It’s possible that Cersei has sent a Faceless Man after Sansa, and this Faceless Man has killed Petyr and taken his face. He fed Sansa to the Boltons because he was dead certain (spot the pun!) that she wouldn’t survive them. She did, so now he’s hatched Plan B of being right next to her in Winterfell so that he can finally eliminate her.”

Of course, the fan theories generator is not all-encompassing. Not every Game of Thrones character has been included in the Theories Are Coming generator. As Gizmodo points out, Hodor doesn’t make the list and there are already plenty of theories out there concerning this much-loved Game of Thrones character. Although, considering he is now dead in the television series, it is understandable why he is not included. Added to the fact that if Hodor were on the list, each theory would probably just look like this: “Hodor Hodor Hodor.”

But, there are others that also didn’t make the list that could end up being more important by the end of the HBO series. Many of the minor characters, such as Meera Reed are not included. Now, considering there is already a pretty interesting fan theory out there about Meera Reed and how she could be Jon Snow’s twin (you can read more about it via this article from Digital Spy), there is certainly still room for fans to come up with their very own — and unique — Game of Thrones theories. However, the Theories Are Coming is a great place to start if you think you have exhausted all of the theories out there and are looking for some inspiration.

Season 7 of HBO’s Game of Thrones will premiere on July 16, 2017, Sunday, with a shortened season.

