WWE News: Roman Reigns Injury Update After Braun Strowman Attack, Might Miss Time Before ‘Payback’

This week on Monday Night Raw, the WWE ran an angle where Roman Reigns was backstage for an interview with Michael Cole. However, the interview was interrupted when Braun Strowman attacked Roman Reigns and beat him up. The beating was the worst seen in the WWE in years, with Strowman not only beating up Roman but tossing him off a ledge while attached to a stretcher and then tipping over the ambulance with Reigns inside of it.

The WWE has continued on with the storyline and posted a new update on the Roman Reigns injury. According to WWE.com, Roman Reigns suffered cracked ribs and internal injuries after the attack, and Reigns also suffered a separated shoulder after the Braun Strowman attack.

The kayfabe injuries that the WWE have listed work well to both sell Braun Strowman as a monster and to sell the fact that Roman Reigns might not be at 100 percent when the two fight next at the WWE Payback event on April 30 on the WWE Network. If the WWE goes with the same thinking that they did with Stephanie McMahon, Roman might miss some time leading into the PPV. There are only two episodes of Monday Night Raw left to sell the match.

Selling the Roman Reigns injury as real also plays into a humorous petition that popped up online this week. Over at Change.org, someone started a poll asking the WWE to fire Braun Strowman for the attack and the subsequent Roman Reigns injury. As of this time, there were 2,547 supporters that signed the poll.

“To the WWE we the WWE Universe are not please with Strowman’s Actions tonight on Raw following his brutal attack on Roman Reigns. Me and a lot of the WWE Universe Want Strowman Fired effective immediately he crossed the line tonight following the attack on Roman and now Roman is in the hospital with injuries.”

While this poll has a lot of signatures, a second petition was put up on Change.org called “Give Braun Strowman a Raise!” It seems the WWE fans are either up in arms about the entire Roman Reigns injury angle or they are just having fun with the entire storyline from a kayfabe angle.

The biggest rumors are that the WWE wants to push Roman Reigns hard after the match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, but the fans at televised events are making it hard. The night after WrestleMania on Monday Night Raw, Roman Reigns opened the show and came out to talk about the match. The WWE fans booed Reigns loudly for 10 minutes, and he finally just said it was his yard now and walked out.

The next week, it seemed the WWE was going to have Roman Reigns talk about the WrestleMania match and his future, but it was actually a chance to kickstart the feud with Braun Strowman again. However, when Strowman destroyed Reigns, the fans chanted “you deserve it” and “thank you Strowman.”

The WWE allegedly wants to build to a Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match at WrestleMania 34, and Paul Heyman actually hinted at that in a promo the night after WrestleMania 33. The problem is that it doesn’t look like fans will cheer Reigns even if that match happens, which Roman actually said doesn’t bother him as long as he gets some kind of loud reaction.

The entire situation with Braun Strowman on Monday Night Raw is similar to an angle from over a decade ago when Hulk Hogan and the nWo destroyed The Rock by crushing the car that he was in. Then, at WrestleMania 20, the fans cheered Hulk Hogan anyway.

If Roman Reigns is right, and the only thing that matters is that fans are loud when reacting to him regardless of cheering or booing, it looks like there will be no change coming. It will be interesting to see the reaction the fans give following the Roman Reigns injury angle and how the match with Braun Strowman turns out.

