Orlando Bloom, Nina Dobrev Dating: Is Former ‘Vampire Diaries’ Actress Katy Perry’s Replacement?

Orlando Bloom is still fresh from his breakup with Katy Perry, but he has since been linked to different women. The latest one rumored to be Perry’s replacement is former Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev.

Bloom and Dobrev stepped out in style in Los Angeles on April 12 for the premiere of The Promise. The Lord of the Rings actor and the xXx: Return of Xander Cage star were in attendance along with other top celebrities. The Promise stars Christian Bale, Oscar Isaac, Charlotte Le Bon, and Angela Sarafyan, among others. It tells about the love triangle story between Michael, Ana, and Chris, set in the Ottoman empire.

While Bloom and Dobrev could just happen to be in the same event, Hollywood Life reported that the pair got pretty cozy with each other.

Orlando and Nina reportedly left the event together and were having a sweet talk. This would be the second time that the English actor and the Bulgarian-Canadian actress sparked romance rumors. In 2014, Us Weekly reported that Bloom and Dobrev packed on the PDA at the San Diego Comic-Con.

Eyewitnesses told the publication that Orlando Bloom and Nina Dobrev even made out for about 20 minutes. Whether the new rumors are true or not remains to be seen. Orlando is single at the moment, but Nina Dobrev has been, for some time, rumored to be dating Glen Powell.

Orlando and Nina have known each other for a long time, which could be the reason why they seem to be comfortable with each other. She’s been spotted hanging out with him and other friends on a few occasions. A source told Us Weekly back in 2014 that the 28-year-old brunette has always thought of the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales actor to be an attractive person.

Dobrev is just one of the women linked to Orlando Bloom after his split with Katy Perry. The 40-year-old heartthrob recently got candid about his split from the Chained to the Rhythm singer during an interview with Elle UK.

In his interview, Bloom confirmed that he and Katy have maintained their friendship even after their split.

“We’re friends. ‘It’s good. We’re all grown-up … It’s better to set an example for kids and show that [break-ups] don’t have to be about hate.”

Besides addressing his past relationships, Bloom also talked about that time when the world went crazy after photos of him paddleboarding naked with Perry in 2016 surfaced online. Apparently, Bloom didn’t see it coming and thought that they had the place all to themselves.

“I’ve been photographed a million times in a million ways. I have a good radar. We’d been completely alone for five days. Nothing around us. There was no way anyone could get anything. So I had a moment of feeling free.”

Meanwhile, Dobrev is still thought to be available despite persistent reports of her dating Glen Powell. Neither has confirmed their relationship, but they have been photographed together on several occasions. Also, their circle of friends spilled that they kept their romance away from the spotlight for some time now. Still, Dobrev continues to be linked to other men, including her TVD co-star Paul Wesley.

Rumor has it that the Dobrev and Wesley, who play former lovers in the series, have taken their relationship off-screen. It was said that the co-stars got cozy after TVD’s Season 8 finale, which featured the return of Dobrev’s character, Elena. The rumors started after Celeb Dirty Laundry reported that the two started hitting it off after the actor’s split with longtime girlfriend Phoebe Tonkin. This rumor, however, has since been debunked, and Nina Dobrev continues to remain tight-lipped about her love life.

