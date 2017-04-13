Kim Kardashian’s Call With Kanye West’s Friend Before Hospitalization, ‘I’m So Scared’

Kim Kardashian got a frantic phone call from Kanye West’s friend before he was hospitalized. In a clip from the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the reality star revealed that she was “so scared” for her husband.

A scared phone call

Kim Kardashian was seen receiving a shocking phone call from Kanye West’s friend saying that her husband was having a total breakdown from exhaustion and was being hospitalized as they spoke.

Kanye West had already canceled the remainder of his concert dates on his Life of Pablo tour due to feeling overworked, which fans saw on last week’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

I just like this pic A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 7, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

During a preview for next week’s episode, Kardashian is seen finding out about her husband’s serious situation.

“I get a call from one of Kanye’s friends and my heart drops. They’re not telling me anything and I am so scared and I don’t know what to do.”

Kim cancels her appearance

Kim, 36, had just gotten to New York City after a flight with her sister Kourtney Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner for an event honoring her late father when she got the frantic call from the rapper’s friend.

“He’s crying on the phone to me and he wouldn’t say what’s wrong and I’m like, ‘Tell me what’s wrong.’ “I just don’t know what to do.”

date night A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 27, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

The 36-year-old reality star has her sister and mother around her when she finds out about her husband, but with all she has been through in the past year, Kim completely broke down in tears.

Inside sources told People that the rapper was “exhausted” and had dealt with serious “sleep deprivation.”

Hosptial for the holiday

Kanye was hospitalized for over a week at the UCLA Medical Center in November over the Thanksgiving holiday.

“He went to the hospital at will under the advice of his physician. He’s fine.”

Kim canceled her appearance at the Angel Ball in New York City, which would have been her first public appearance since she was robbed in Paris in October.

Season 13 of KUWTK premieres this Sunday, March 12 at 9/8c on E! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 9, 2017 at 3:44pm PST

Following the phone call Kim got from Kanye’s friend, she hopped on a plane back to California to be by her husband’s side.

Triggered by the robbery

Since the robbery, Kanye has reportedly been having nightmares and insiders said it traumatized him as well as Kim.

“He’s been shaken up ever since the robbery in Paris. It did a number on him as much as Kim.”

Insiders close to the reality star and her rapper husband say that the robbery triggered a lot of uneasy feelings for Kanye.

