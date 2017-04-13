‘The Bachelor’: Corinne Olympios Says Nick Viall And Vanessa Grimaldi Are ‘Phony’

Are Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi faking it for the cameras? Former
Bachelor baddie Corinne Olympios recently revealed that she believes Nick and Vanessa are completely “phony.”
, Corinne Olympios is holding nothing back when it comes to dishing on her ex- Bustle Bachelor boyfriend Nick Viall and his currently fiance Vanessa Grimaldi. Corinne, who was one of the most talked about contestants during Nick’s Season 21 run, recently dished some details about her time on the show, and whether or not she believes Nick and Vanessa are the real deal.
Corinne recently popped up to do an interview on Sirius XM Hits 1 and when asked about Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi’s relationship, Olympios says she agrees with the fans who believe the couple are faking their romance for publicity.
“I have a lot of respect for both of them, I just personally — not saying anything bad about either them — I just don’t think that they’re compatible… They’re so phony with each other and it sucks because they’re both really real people separately, but, like, just like whenever they were together and just looking at them — like, I lived with Vanessa, and I dated Nick and that’s not how either of them are.”
couple have yet to set a wedding date. Nick and Vanessa have confirmed that while they’re still engaged, they are getting to know each other a little better before walking down the aisle. Of course, Viall is a bit too busy to think about planning a wedding at the moment. The reality star is currently competing on Season 24 of Bachelor , where he and his partner Peta Murgatroyd are hoping to take home the mirror ball trophy. Dancing with the Stars However, Nick Viall may have one big obstacle standing in his way. As previously reported by the
Inquisitr, Nick’s fiance Vanessa Grimaldi is pushing a lot of button behind the scenes at Dancing with the Stars. The Season 21 Bachelor winner is said to be showing up at rehearsals and on set when she’s not wanted.
“Vanessa has become a complete nuisance and no one on set can even stomach her anymore,” an insider told
“Nick was instructed not to bring her, but she refused to listen. She is so insecure that she feels like she needs to be there to monitor him, and it is starting to cause a lot of issues between Nick and Peta.” Radar Online.
Bachelor drama behind the scenes at the show comes just days after Nick Viall brought Vanessa Grimaldi on stage during his latest Dancing with the Stars performance for a full on make out session. Nick received his highest scores of the season, but many fans criticized Vanessa being apart of the routine. Some fans even believed the move was done strictly for publicity.
reports that OK! Magazine Grimaldi has been “annoying” Viall with her constant intrusion in his Dancing with the Stars practices, and the insecurities that she allegedly has about trusting Nick at his word.
“In Vanessa’s mind, Nick still has a lot to prove,” a source dished. “There is a lack of trust between them that she just can’t seem to get over. It’s making her act crazy—almost like a different person. He’s really hoping Vanessa snaps out of this. It’s only a matter of time before Nick tells her he’s had enough.”
What are your thoughts on Corinne Olympios’ comments about
The Bachelor‘s Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi’s relationship being faked for the cameras? Do you agree with her? VIDEO
[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]