The Bachelor's Corinne Olympios says Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi are phony.
Famous Relationships

‘The Bachelor’: Corinne Olympios Says Nick Viall And Vanessa Grimaldi Are ‘Phony’

Are Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi faking it for the cameras? Former Bachelor baddie Corinne Olympios recently revealed that she believes Nick and Vanessa are completely “phony.”

According to a report from Bustle, Corinne Olympios is holding nothing back when it comes to dishing on her ex-Bachelor boyfriend Nick Viall and his current fiance Vanessa Grimaldi. Corinne, who was one of the most talked about contestants during Nick’s Season 21 run, recently dished some details about her time on the show, and whether or not she believes Nick and Vanessa are the real deal.

Corinne recently popped up to do an interview on Sirius XM Hits 1, and when asked about Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi’s relationship, Olympios says she agrees with the fans who believe the couple are faking their romance for publicity.

So much fun getting back home with this one. Back to LA! Need to fine tune my ???? moves.

A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on

Comments