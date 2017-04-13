‘The Bachelor’: Corinne Olympios Says Nick Viall And Vanessa Grimaldi Are ‘Phony’

Are Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi faking it for the cameras? Former Bachelor baddie Corinne Olympios recently revealed that she believes Nick and Vanessa are completely “phony.”

According to a report from Bustle, Corinne Olympios is holding nothing back when it comes to dishing on her ex-Bachelor boyfriend Nick Viall and his current fiance Vanessa Grimaldi. Corinne, who was one of the most talked about contestants during Nick’s Season 21 run, recently dished some details about her time on the show, and whether or not she believes Nick and Vanessa are the real deal.

Corinne recently popped up to do an interview on Sirius XM Hits 1, and when asked about Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi’s relationship, Olympios says she agrees with the fans who believe the couple are faking their romance for publicity.

So much fun getting back home with this one. Back to LA! Need to fine tune my ???? moves. A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 25, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

“I have a lot of respect for both of them, I just personally — not saying anything bad about either them — I just don’t think that they’re compatible… They’re so phony with each other and it sucks because they’re both really real people separately, but, like, just like whenever they were together and just looking at them — like, I lived with Vanessa, and I dated Nick and that’s not how either of them are.”

Meanwhile, the Bachelor couple has yet to set a wedding date. Nick and Vanessa have confirmed that while they’re still engaged, they are getting to know each other a little better before walking down the aisle. Of course, Viall is a bit too busy to think about planning a wedding at the moment. The reality star is currently competing on Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars, where he and his partner Peta Murgatroyd are hoping to take home the mirror ball trophy.

However, Nick Viall may have one big obstacle standing in his way. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Nick’s fiance Vanessa Grimaldi is pushing a lot of button behind the scenes at Dancing with the Stars. The Season 21 Bachelor winner is said to be showing up at rehearsals and on set when she’s not wanted.