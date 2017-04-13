‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Behind Murder Plot?  Teases Adam Is Alive And Returning

The Young and the Restless spoilers have already hinted that Adam is on his way back to Genoa City and is alive after surviving Chloe’s cabin blast. Will Adam come to the conclusion that Victor was behind his murder plot?

Victor was in on it

A furious Abby betrays Victor and exposes her Chloe conspiracy to Jack. The Young and the Restless spoilers teased that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Nick (Joshua Morrow), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) are keeping the fact that they know that Victor (Eric Braeden) had worked with Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) to frame Adam (Justin Hartley) a secret from Abby (Melissa Ordway).

This information changes a lot because now it means that Victor played an integral role in his own son’s murder plot.

Today on #YR, Chelsea comes close to finding Adam’s killer. Don’t miss today’s OMG moment! And tune in to tomorrow’s MUST-SEE episode… you don’t want to miss this!!! #OMG A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 5, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

Nikki becomes furious at Victor for all of the tragedy he has brought to their family. Chelsea (Melissa Claire) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) are also not planning on forgiving Victor anytime soon, as they have suffered greatly because of his actions.

However, Nikki doesn’t want to turn Victor in for Adam’s death, instead, she is planning on keeping it a secret with Nick and Victoria for now.

Today on #YR, Nikki confronts Victor about his standing with the Newman clan after his betrayal of Adam. #wcw A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 12, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

Will Abby figure it out?

Although, Abby is going to begin to feel ostracized by her family and wonder what is going on with them. Abby is being groomed by Victor to take over at Newman Enterprises. If she pushes the others to reveal the truth, she will find out about Victor’s scheme with Chloe.

Abby could even go tell Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) about Victor’s evil plot to kill Adam. Jack is vicious when it comes to his enemies and this could be the perfect excuse for him to go after Victor.

Some spoilers even suggest that Jack could blackmail Victor into signing everything over to Abby. Abby could then join the Abbotts to become the most powerful family in Genoa City.

This week, Jack warns Ashley about crossing the line with Ravi. Will she listen to him? #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 11, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

Other Young and the Restless spoilers on TVOverMind hinted that Adam is alive and survived Chloe’s blast to the cabin.

Chloe is on the run and went to Canada but she doesn’t know that Adam survived the cabin fire.

Adam is alive

Teasers suggest that Adam is hiding out in Canada as a way to protect his wife and their son, planning on a way to come back to his real life in a way that could keep his family out of danger.

Will Adam put the pieces together and realize that his father played a huge role in planning out his death?

It was great having Y&R super fan @mrcheyennejackson visit the set today! He took his mother to the set of her favorite show of 30 years, with a little help from his friend @eileendavidsonofficial! Come back to #YR soon!! #repost A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 6, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

Victor, of course, claims that he had nothing to do with Chloe trying to kill Adam. However, he probably knew how she felt and might react and used that to his own advantage.

Do you think Adam will catch up with everything that’s happened to him? Will he discover Victor was in on his murder plot? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Staff/Getty Images]