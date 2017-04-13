‘iZombie’ Season 4 Renewal Already Looking Possible

iZombie Season 3 may only be two weeks in, but Season 4 is already looking likely. The CW is still deciding on its final lineup for the fall and midseason shows, but the current ratings have been favorable for the zombie series. These figures are especially favorable compared to other shows that have already received renewal confirmation by the network.

Low live ratings aren’t a major concern for the CW network. It is used to seeing lower-than-expected figures for the bigger networks, due to its target audience. The majority of people tuning into CW shows are likely to watch on playback or through streaming at a later date. The shows also do considerably well internationally, which is something the CW will consider.

iZombie’s two-hour Season 3 premiere opened with 0.40 million people within the 18-49 demographic. This will sound extremely low, but the top shows on the network are usually around 0.6-0.7 million. Supergirl and The Flash have been the highest rated in the demographic, according to TV by the Numbers.

These figures put iZombie Season 4 in a strong position of renewal. It also helps that shows that have gained lower or similar numbers have also already been renewed. These shows include Riverdale, The 100, and Jane the Virgin.

CW tends to treat the shows that get a sophomore year well. They are usually given 60 episodes to improve, and then the network will decide whether to drop it or continue it. Sixty episodes is a good amount for streaming, which is something CW knows is a strength for the network. For most shows, this would mean three seasons, but iZombie has had shorter seasons compared to the likes of Supernatural and Arrow. By the end of Season 3, it will reach 45 episodes. Considering it is so close to 60, it is likely to get another shot.

Some bad news for iZombie Season 3 is that the viewing figures are lower than the previous season. This is completely normal, and the drop hasn’t been too much of a concern. The CW is likely holding off from making an official decision until May of 2017, which is when it will also likely make a decision on The Originals Season 5, which looks like a strong contender for renewal.

More good news for the zombie program, though, is that Season 4 is already in the works. According to Hidden Remote, EP Rob Thomas has already worked on a plot idea for another season. This season will focus on the zombie discrimination, and that will continue into the next season, should the show get picked up. Thomas wants the viewers to pick a side but warns that it will not be the easiest decision to make.

iZombie Season 3 has so far been highly rated. Tuesday’s episode is a favorite for many, as Robert Buckley got to show off his comedic acting skills. After consuming a teenage brain, he took on that personality for the episode –like, so totally, for real! The episode also focused on offering flashbacks to show the relationship between Clive and Wally, which fans have needed for some time.

Time will tell if iZombie is on the renewal list. It shouldn’t be too long to wait, as the CW will finalize plans next month. It is possible that the CW is just waiting for the May Neilsen ratings drop to determine which of its still to be confirmed shows will be renewed or canceled. Things look good for an iZombie Season 4 renewal so far.

iZombie Season 3 continues on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on the CW channel.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]