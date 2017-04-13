‘Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer Makes Major Announcement

Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer may have two divorces under her belt and three young girls to take care of, but that hasn’t stopped her from trying to put her future first. In the most reason season on Teen Mom 2, views saw Leah contemplating finishing a course she started at a local beauty school, but due to the schedule that would take time away from the days in which she had the girls, she decided to nix the idea.

At the end of the season, Leah Messer enrolls in West Virginia State University and tells an on campus rep that she is considering becoming a communications major, but isn’t quite sure yet.

However, before she’s even completed her BA, Leah Messer has made a major choice for herself–and that’s becoming a life coach. After working with a friend who acts as one, she has decided that she would like to help coach other people and make better life choices.

Life can only be what you make it ! Such a great day! #DreamBig #LiveYourStandard #JoinMyTeam #MakeADifference #Blessed???? ???? A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Apr 9, 2017 at 5:19pm PDT

But Leah Messer isn’t just any life coach. Instead, she’s working with the brand Lipsense, a multi-level marketing company to recruit other individuals to sell long lasting lipsticks. Fans of Teen Mom 2 will remember Leah Messer got involved in a similar scheme with Mary Kay on a previous season and she and ex-husband Jeremy Calvert got into a huge argument over the money spent for her “starter pack.”

Never the less, Leah Messer is taking another swing at multi-level marketing and is attempting to recruit her fans to her team. With such a huge influence and fan base, it will likely be rather easy for Leah Messer to get other women to sign up and be coached.

Leah Messer shared the “opportunity” with her fans with her new YouTube channel using a purple filter and cartoon butterflies floating around her.

She tells her fans that at first she was skeptical of Lipsense’s opportunity, but she is really excited to help other women learn to love themselves and stay positive.

My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style. -Maya Angelou ????????♥️????????♥️????????♥️????????♥️????????♥️????????♥️????????♥️???????? A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Apr 13, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

“I love it!” she gushes in her video.

Leah Messer reveals that her favorite part of working with Lipsense and becoming a life coach is the interaction she has with all of the other girls on her team. She says she currently has a life coach and is in training to be one herself. She states she has had several calls with the women on her team and she is so happy that each one of them seems to be so incredibly positive.

This opportunity, she says, will help change your entire mindset and she wants all of her fans to join “her team.”

Leah Messer is one of the few teen moms that hasn’t penned a tell-all book, so it may make sense that she is using her influence for a sustainable and long-term career. Although many doubt multi-level marketing, others swear by them and have achieved success.

She isn’t the first Teen Mom to have dabbled in running their own business alongside a multi-level marketing company. Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans have both been involved in selling Scentsy, a scented fragrance that wafts through the house. Kailyn Lowry has revealed recently that she still sells the product and is still open for taking orders, though it seems to have gone on the back burner with her other book projects and school.

It’s hard to tell how long Leah Messer will stay associated with Lipsense and whether or not this will prove to be a sustainable career for the mother of three. But all we can do is wish her the best of luck in all of her future endeavors.

[Featured Image by Leah’s Instagram]