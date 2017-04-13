Kenya Moore Thinks Sheree Whitfield Copied Her Interior Style: Why Are They Still Fighting?

Kenya Moore announced that she was building her own home from the bottom up last year on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Moore revealed that she would be done with her home after three months and was convinced that she would be done long before Sheree. The two women even made a bet that at least one of them would be in their home before Christmas. However, neither woman finished a home, and Kenya was delayed because of construction mistakes. She claims it wasn’t her fault, but maybe she learned that she isn’t always in control of these larger projects.

According to a new Bravo report, Kenya Moore is now revealing that she’s glad her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star is done with her home, but she noticed that Whitfield had chosen some similar interior finishes to her own home. Of course, Sheree had already been in Kenya Moore’s home for her own housewarming party, so it is possible that Whitfield got inspired by Kenya’s home. Even Bravo did a few side-by-side pictures of the homes to show what Kenya was talking about.

“Although Sheree’s home is not my aesthetic, it is her home and she is proud to have gotten it to the point it is now. She mentioned she was a single woman (same as me), who did it on her own (same as me), and accomplished something few of us do (same as me). For that alone, I have to say congratulations and I’m proud of her,” Kenya Moore explained on her Bravo blog, revealing that she discovered Sheree had copied a few of her interior finishes.

On her blog, Moore shares several pictures of things that are the same or similar, just as producers had done on the season finale of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. And there are some similarities, but the overall styles of the homes are different. While Moore has an industrial modern home, Sheree is grand and historic.

“She was the last person who should have criticized me or belittled my accomplishment. She should have celebrated with me. Everyone loves to blame me for everything, but it’s perfectly fine when they attack me. How many high roads can one take before they fall off a cliff? My point was, petty or not, people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. Hopefully, this is a lesson from which we can all learn. Perhaps now we can focus on more important issues and support each other in the future. Proud to share that Sheree has agreed to participate in a PSA I’m producing for domestic violence. Trying to help other victims and families is far more important than helping her finish her basement,” Kenya Moore explained on her blog about Sheree’s way of fighting back.

It is interesting that Kenya is so vocal about Sheree’s home and style, especially since they have fought about more serious issues. On this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya Moore has been vocal about the verbal abuse she’s suffered at the hands of Matt Jordan. Sheree joked about this abuse, but later she revealed that she had been abused by her ex-husband, Bob Whitfield. The two women couldn’t see eye-to-eye on these abuse claims, but it oddly bonded them as the season progressed. If these two women put their egos and issues aside, they could possibly become great friends. Perhaps this is something they can explore next year.

