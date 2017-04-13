Are Anderson East And Miranda Lambert Engaged?

Anderson East and Miranda Lambert have only been dating for about a year and a half, but for the last few months, they have been facing rumors of a possible engagement.

Most recently, a report from OK! Magazine suggested that Anderson East and Miranda Lambert allegedly became engaged earlier this month after making a joint appearance at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

“It’s incredible news,” a source gushed to the magazine, according to a Hollywood Life report on April 12. “[Miranda Lambert and Anderson East] had talked about marriage in a casual way, but she never thought it was real. But word is he popped the question right after her big night!”

As the source explained, Miranda Lambert’s “big night” took place at the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2 in Las Vegas. During the show, the country singer nabbed the award for Female Vocalist of the Year, which she’s done for the past several years.

Couldn’t be more proud of this little lady and the amazing art she brings with her. @mirandalambert A post shared by Anderson East (@andersoneast) on Apr 3, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

On Instagram after the event, Anderson East shared a photo of himself and Miranda Lambert and spoke of how proud he was of his girlfriend and her talent. Meanwhile, Miranda Lambert shared a photo of the two of them on her page and thanked East for being her “handsome date” to the show.

Prior to her romance with Anderson East, Miranda Lambert was married to fellow country singer Blake Shelton for four years. While it may have taken her a while to get over the end of their marriage, the OK! Magazine insider claimed she is finally ready to move forward with her life with Anderson East.

“[Miranda Lambert] says she’s finally over Blake,” the insider continued. “Even though Anderson’s younger, she feels he’s more mature than Blake ever was. He makes her feel so secure.”

OK! Magazine went on to reveal that Miranda Lambert and Anderson East were hoping to tie the knot during a ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, this fall after she completes her tour. Still, the couple’s alleged engagement has yet to be confirmed.

“[Miranda Lambert’s] always wanted a family, she’s ready to live her dream,” the source added.

My sweet handsome date. Thanks @andersoneast for being so supportive and kind. #bamaboy #backtothefarm #texasbama #blueeyes A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Apr 6, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

At the end of last month, a source spoke of the relationship between Miranda Lambert and Anderson East and suggested that both marriage and children might be coming soon.

“[Miranda Lambert and Anderson East] are doing good. They try to keep their relationship private and out of the public’s way. They are definitely gonna get married,” the source told E! News. “They have discussed marriage and kids that they both want in the near future. She has learned many things about what she wants and needs after her breakup and Anderson fulfills it all.”

“They never argue and just are both understanding with one another. Miranda and Anderson have couple time and during that they always give back to the community and their charities. Miranda is happy and everything else is in perfect place between her heath, music and her love life,” the source continued. “Miranda’s friends and family have never seen her this happy. This year is going be big for Miranda!”

Miranda Lambert and Anderson East confirmed their relationship on Instagram in January of 2016 after facing weeks of rumors claiming they had struck up a romance.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]